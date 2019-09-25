Marriott Theatre Announces KISS ME, KATE, WEST SIDE STORY and More

The Marriott Theatre, Chicagoland's longest-running professional musical theater located at 10 Marriott Drive Lincolnshire, IL, is thrilled to announce its 2020 blockbuster season.

The Marriott Theatre's 2020 Subscription Series features favorites GREASE (starts January 15); KISS ME, KATE (starts March 25); THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND (starts May 27); WEST SIDE STORY (starts August 12); and THE SOUND OF MUSIC(starts October 28).

Marriott Theatre's 2020 Subscription Series

GREASE

Previews January 15, 2020

Directed by Scott Weinstein

Choreographed by Kenny Ingram

It's the energetic and electric musical comedy tribute to the age of rock-n-roll. Join in the fun of the hilarious antics of Rydell High's class of '59 and rock to songs like "Summer Lovin'," "Beauty School Dropout" and "Greased Lightning." Come back with us to a time when having a malted made everything so much better.

KISS ME, KATE

Previews March 25, 2020

Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller

Choreographed by Alex Sanchez

Passions run high as leading lady Lilli Vanessi and her ex-husband, actor/director Fred Graham, battle onstage and off in a production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes hijinks, KISS ME, KATE combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare. Musical numbers include "Another Op'nin, Another Show," "So In Love," "Wunderbar," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare."

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

Previews May 27, 2020

Directed and Choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Cabaret! Chicago! Kiss of the Spider Woman! New York, New York! Zorba! Funny Lady! THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is a stunning celebration of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. An all-star cast find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. The nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

WEST SIDE STORY

Previews August 12, 2020

Choreographed by Alex Sanchez

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in this landmark Broadway musical. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of today's time. From the first notes to the final breath, WEST SIDE STORY is as powerful, poignant and timely as ever.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Previews October 28, 2020

Directed by Nick Bowling

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. This Holiday Season join the family Von Trapp in the true-life telling of one of history's most thrilling and inspirational stories. Featuring the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.

Additionally, Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences presents:

THE PRINCESS & THE PEA (February 7-April 19)

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!" (June 12-July 26)

THE WIZARD OF OZ (November 11-December 27)

For more information on how to subscribe to The Marriott Theatre's 2020 Season, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Officeat 847.634.0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.





