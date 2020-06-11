Manual Cinema Presents A 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular

Manual Cinema, the Chicago-based performance collective, design studio, and film/video production company founded by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller, and Kyle Vegter, will celebrate the company's 10th Anniversary with a four-week virtual celebration launching Monday, July 27 at Noon CST, culminating in a live, retro, remote view variety show and Covid-relief fundraiser streaming live on Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

Titled Manual Cinema's 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular!, this month-long virtual birthday party will bring back four of the company's most seminal shows from the past 10 years, on multi-camera, high-definition video and in their entirety, starting Monday, July 27.

Each week's video will open with a personal introduction from one of the company's five co-artistic directors, who will briefly introduce the show and its place in Manual Cinema's history. Each production will be available for on-demand viewing 24/7 on manualcinema.com/watch until the following Monday at noon when it will be replaced with the next week's show. A live talkback reuniting the creators and collaborators for each production is planned every Saturday night.

All four videos are free to enjoy via Manual Cinema's home page with a suggested donation to the company to compensate for lost touring income due to Covid-19. i??



Manual Cinema's 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular! will culminate with a live stream event, Manual Cinema's LIVE Tele-FUN-draiser World Premiere Special, on Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

Manual Cinema's fans, friends, funders and artists will gather online for a really cool, retro variety show including a host, a house band and special guest artists. Manual Cinema will introduce folks to their work, touch on the company's inception and 10-year history, highlight accomplishments of note over the last decade, and ask for support through donations. The live stream will culminate in the world premiere of a 15-minute new short work created and performed live by the five co-artistic directors.

In the coming weeks the company will reveal the four "greatest hits" to be revived online for Manual Cinema's 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular!, plus more details Manual Cinema's LIVE Tele-FUN-draiser World Premiere Special live stream event on August 22.

Until then, for the latest updates visit manualcinema.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/manualcinema, on Instagram at instagram.com/manual_cinema and on Twitter at @ManualCinema.



"Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyma..."

Soon after, in September 2020, comes another big moment in company history: the national release of the major motion picture remake of Candyman.

i??Manual Cinema created shadow animations featured in the Chicago-set horror film reboot, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.



Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You