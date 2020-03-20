Mandala Announces Postponements Due to Covid-19

Read a message from Mandala South Asian Performing Arts:

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts has been following daily developments related to the spread of COVID-19. Our first priority is the health and safety of our artists and audiences. In light of statewide restrictions on gatherings outside our homes, we are postponing our April master class series featuring musician Ambi Subramaniam April 8 and 9 and dancer-choreographer Revanta Sarabhai April 21 and 23.

We hope we can reschedule these events. We are discussing alternate modes of presentation for late spring and summer, including the Mandala Makers Festival, and we hope to have more information soon. With the delay of these opportunities, we are especially grateful for contributions when possible; please visit mandalaarts.org/support-us.

We thank you for your ongoing support of Mandala South Asian Performing Arts.





