Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Young Audiences Returns This Summer Live, Outdoors

Ghostlight Ensemble brings its popular Make/Believe festival back to the stage in 2022 with seven short plays by playwrights from around the country to be presented live, outdoors in July.

This year's curated festival features a mix of new and previously performed plays from past Make/Believe festivals, written by both local and national playwrights. The plays, as always, have been written for audiences 10 and under, but are meant to be enjoyed by all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring this festival back to live performances after having to go digital only in 2021," said Maria Burnham, Make/Believe curator. "Nothing replaces being in the same space with our young audience members and their families and feeling the energy and excitement they bring to Make/Believe."

The seven stories that make up this year's festival are filled with young people, plants, puppies and more who must face great obstacles to discover who (or what) they're meant to be. From the Filipino-American girl who is trying to find her way home in Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things to the littlest fish in the ocean proving all sizes matter in Krill's Quest, the protagonists in these plays face the types of struggles modern children will recognize from their own lives.

All seven plays will be produced on each day of the festival at the new NorthCenter Town Square - an outdoor space in the heart of the NorthCenter neighborhood. Some seating will be available, but audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnics. The show is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Selected scripts are Asherella by Lori Taylor, Best Friends by Adam Eugene Hurst, A Blue Hydrangea by Eric Braman, Can You Hear the Mermaids Singing? by Rachel Atkins, It's Poppin' by Steven San Luis, Krill's Quest by Angelle Whavers and Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things by Sarah Lina Sparks.

Make/Believe is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by support from the NorthCenter Chamber of Commerce. More information will be available on the company's website at www.ghostlightensemble.com/make-believe-2022.

Make/Believe takes place outdoors on the last three Saturdays in July - July 16, 23 and 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at NorthCenter Town Square (4100 N. Damen Ave., Chicago).