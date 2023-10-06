MESMERIZED: A BEN FRANKLIN SCIENCE & HISTORY MYSTERY Extends at Chicago Children's Theatre

Originally scheduled to close October 15, Mesmerized will now run through October 22 due to strong demand at the box office.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Chicago Children’s Theatre has announced a one-week extension of its acclaimed world premiere Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery.

Originally scheduled to close October 15, Mesmerized will now run through October 22 due to strong demand at the box office.

Part farce, part docudrama, Mesmerized is a fun new introduction for kids to Ben Franklin, one of our country’s founding fathers and most famous scientists.

Following its September debut, the Chicago Reader announced “there’s a great show onstage right now in Chicago about a Founding Father who is not named Alexander Hamilton.” Chicago Theatre Review raved “Chicago Children’s Theatre has another hit on their hands,” and the Chicago Tribune hypothesized Mesmerized “reminds audiences, especially children, to be critical and think scientifically.”

Show times are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m, through October 22. Tickets are $30-$43 (including fees).

Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org, call (312) 374-8835, or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org for group rates and more information. Mesmerized is ideal for ages seven and up. Run time is 60 minutes.

Note: this weekend is Access Weekend at Chicago Children’s Theatre. The 9:30 a.m. performance of Mesmerized on Saturday, October 7 will be sensory friendly with masks required. Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. show will be interpreted in ASL with open captioning. The 9:30 a.m. performance on Sunday, October 8 is also sensory friendly.

Chicago Children’s Theatre is located at 100 S. Racine Ave., at Monroe, in the heart of Chicago's West Loop. It’s minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the building. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

For more, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org, follow the company on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to its YouTube channel, CCTv: Virtual Theatre and Learning from Chicago Children’s Theatre.




