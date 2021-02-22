M.A.D.D. Rhythms Principal Dancers Create Videos Celebrating And Commemorating Black History And Women's History Months

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, is proud to announce new video content created by principal dancers Star Dixon, Donnetta Jackson and KJ Sheldon celebrating and commemorating Black History and Women's History months. The videos will premiere in February and March on M.A.D.D. Rhythms' YouTube channel.

These video premieres are part of M.A.D.D. Rhythms' 20th Anniversary Season which includes video premieres, a new documentary premiere, M.A.D.D Rhythms' publishing debut, social media happenings, classes, the Chicago Tap Summit and more. Information on these special 20th Anniversary events may be found at MADDRhythms.com.

"All of us at M.A.D.D. Rhythms are excited for these videos to premiere. These video drops offer an opportunity for Company Members like Star, Donnetta and KJ a showcase for their skills and talents and give our fans and followers incredible, new content to enjoy," said Bril Barrett, founder of M.A.D.D. Rhythms. "We will be sharing more videos throughout our 20th Anniversary Season and hope you will join in the celebrations."

Video descriptions, premiere dates and more are:

Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. CST

"Dreams & Nightmares" by Rehearsal Director Donnetta Jackson

Performers include: Ivy Anderson, Bril Barrett, Tristan Bruns, Andrew Carr, Megan Davis, Michael "MikeDchicago"Davis, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Izaiah Harris, Sterling Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta "Lilbit' Jackson, Eddie "Pause Eddie" Martin Jr., Devin Mosely, Case Prime and KJ Sheldon

"Dreams and Nightmares" is a visual expression of Donetta Jackson's spiritual journey with the Meek Mill song with the same name as the performance piece through the media of tap dance and Chicago footwork. It is a tribute to her creation brother Kendall who, after his transition, flows through Jackson through this song and continues to push her to new heights.

Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. CST

"Rhythm Symphony" by Assistant Director Starinah "Star" Dixon

Performers include: Ivy Anderson, Andrew Carr, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Izaiah Harris, Sterling Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta "Lilbit" Jackson and Devin Mosely

"Rhythm Symphony" highlights Black people, culture, music and art. It is a tribute to the journey of Africans to America while celebrating the classic movie "Coming to America" and its long-awaited sequel, premiering March 5.

Monday, March 8 at 1 p.m. CST

"I Get So Lonely" by Principal Soloist KJ Sheldon

Performers include: Ivy Anderson, Megan Davis, Alexandrya Fryson, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Donnetta "Lilbit" Jackson, KJ Sheldon and Molly Sute

"I Get Lonely" is a celebration of what it means to be a woman in M.A.D.D. Rhythms. Specifically created for International Women's History Month and released on International Women's Day, it features a combination of rhythm and style.

The videos production team include Ashley Battle (director of photography/editor); Brian Delisi (steady camera operator); Ibrahim Useinovski (camera operator)/editor); Chris Owsiany (gaffer) and Mina Jue (camera assistant/photographer).