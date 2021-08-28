M.A.D.D. Rhythms Annual Celebration Of Tap, The Chicago Tap Summit, Returns

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues its 20th Anniversary Season with the return of the annual Chicago Tap Summit, Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The 2021 festivities, designed to celebrate the tap dance community, feature a hybrid format of classes, panels, performances, world premieres and more with M.A.D.D. Rhythms faculty, Chicago tap pioneers and dance boundary breakers among many others. The summit is open to the public with options for beginner, intermediate and advanced dancers. Tickets for the Chicago Tap Summit are various prices and go on sale Wednesday,Sep. 1. Information on all of the special 20th Anniversary events and the 2021 Chicago Tap Summit may be found at MADDRhythms.com.

"We are thrilled to once again be able to host our annual Chicago Tap Summit," said M.A.D.D. Rhythms Founder Bril Barrett. "Following last year's fully virtual format, we are introducing a new hybrid structure to allow our fellow dance lovers the ability to join us in Chicago or virtually from around the world. From in-person classes taught by our excellent M.A.D.D. Rhythms faculty to online workshops, panel discussions, tap jams and cutting contests, we cannot wait to celebrate and 'Respect the Dance' with the Tap community."

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year presented by M.A.D.D. Rhythms is the Chicago Tap Summit. Returning in October with three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community. Faculty scheduled to attend include all current M.A.D.D. Rhythms Company members including Bril Barrett, Tristan Burns, Andrew Carr, Megan Dixon, Star Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson Donnetta Jackson and KJ Sheldon as well as Ian Berg, Nora Clark, Ja'Bowen Dixon, Martin "Tre" Dumas, Jay Fagan, Latrell Garnett,Victoria Jones, Jimmy Payne Jr., Nico Rubio, Sarah Savelli and Mark Yonally.

"Hoofin' It: The Untold Story of the Founders of Tap" is a trans-media experience encompassing dance pieces interspersed with historical footage and interview clips. Each piece will tell a specific story. Improvisation is a keystone of any jazz-vernacular art form and will be a centerpiece of the presentation. Live instrumentalists, vocalists and dancers will work together as musicians. The libretto will be an academically rigorous collection drawn from the research process. Barrett will weave together these art forms and disciplines into one cohesive narrative: the story of the original founders of tap.

NOTE: All Chicago Tap Summit classes, panels, performances, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit, MADDRhythms.com.