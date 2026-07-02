MAC, BTE, and New Philharmonic to Launch Single Show Ticket Sales for 2026-27 Seasons

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​The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is marking 40 years of world-class arts and entertainment with its most ambitious season yet. Single show tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14 for the MAC's 2026-2027 Performance Series featuring renowned artists across a mix of dance, music, comedy and family entertainment.

40th Anniversary Festival

The MAC's anniversary celebration kicks off with a free 40th Anniversary Festival outdoors at the Lakeside Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 23, 12 noon-5 p.m. The family-friendly afternoon is headlined by 80s cover band Sixteen Candles and features art activities, excerpts from College Theater's production of Footloose, 80s dance lessons, food vendors and more.

Fall Performance Series

The celebration continues as the Performance Series begins with a concert of blues, rock and soul music by COD alum Jim Belushi & the Sacred Hearts Band (Sept. 12) followed by an evening of stand-up by WGN's-own Ana Belaval (Sept. 19). Additional fall programming includes Elton Rohn (Oct. 3), CARMEN.maquia - Ballet Hispánico New York (Oct. 10), The Barricade Boys: Broadway at the Movies (Oct. 17) and MOMIX: Botanica (Nov. 7).

Holiday Programming

The MAC celebrates the holidays with new shows and favorite traditions. New shows include Uptown: A Very Soulful Christmas (Dec. 12). Holiday favorites include The Second City (Dec. 5), Salt Creek Ballet's The Nutcracker (Dec. 18-20) plus the College of DuPage Theater production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (Nov. 20-29).

Winter and Spring Highlights

Programming continues throughout the winter and spring. Highlights include debut performances Treasure Island Reimagined (Jan. 24), a live-action graphic novel combined with a radio show; Magic Rocks! starring America's Got Talent illusionist Leon Etienne (Jan. 30); and the ground-breaking Italian performance arts company NoGravity Theatre in Divine Comedy (April 11).

Resident Companies

Also celebrating an anniversary is New Philharmonic, the professional symphony orchestra in residence at the MAC. New Philharmonic kicks off its 50th season with Musica Italiana Dolce (Sept. 26 & 27).

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity theater in residence at the MAC, kicks off its 40th season with Louisa Mae Alcott's Little Women, adapted by Lauren Gunderson (Nov. 12-Dec. 13).

Additional Programming

In addition to professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance student performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and summer's 2026 Lakeside Pavilion series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.

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