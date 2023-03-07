Lyric Opera of Chicago to Produce Film Version of World Premiere THE FACTOTUM

After a critically acclaimed and fully sold-out run at the Harris Theater earlier this month, Lyric Opera of Chicago's world-premiere production of The Factotum, by Grammy award-winning baritone Will Liverman, DJ King Rico, and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj is making a comeback. Due to its limited run and the high interest in the production, Lyric will release the film of The Factotum, from Endangered Peace Productions in association with JJE Productions by Chicago filmmaker Raphael Nash, for free online viewing this April via Lyric's YouTube channel. Beyond capturing the striking stage performances with the original cast, the film will feature behind-the-scenes glimpses on the opera's journey from page to stage with never-before-seen cast and creative team interviews and footage.

The Factotum has left a lasting impact on the art form and the city of Chicago. Additionally, three other opera companies have signed on to Lyric's vision for the production: Houston Grand Opera (also a co-commissioner), Portland Opera, and Washington National Opera will each present The Factotum in future seasons, ensuring the opera's tributes to Black joy and to its Chicago roots extend to live audiences across the country.

The Factotum, loosely inspired by Rossini's The Barber of Seville, has grown into a joyful and original piece all its own. Updating the action to a Black barbershop on Chicago's South Side, the powerhouse team of Will Liverman, DJ King Rico, and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj have created an irresistibly upbeat work that celebrates the strength of community. The Factotum blends diverse musical styles with boundless imagination to create a soul opera, moving from gospel and funk to rap, hip-hop, classic barbershop quartet, and R&B. Those styles connect brilliantly with classical singing in a very human comedy that redefines everything that opera can be.

For more information about The Factotum and updates on the film, visit lyricopera.org/shows/upcoming/2022-23/the-factotum-film/.