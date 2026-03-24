Lyric Opera of Chicago to Host One-Day-Only Family Open House
Explore Your Lyric allows guests to explore the building at their own pace from meeting musicians, designers, and more, to family-friendly activities.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Designed as a choose-your-own-adventure experience, Explore Your Lyric allows guests to explore the building at their own pace from meeting musicians, designers, and technicians, to taking part in interactive activities, and getting a rare, behind-the-scenes look at spaces where productions take shape.
This year’s event is inspired by Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, the 2025/26 Opera in the Neighborhoods production. Throughout the afternoon, circus-inspired activities will bring the spirit of the show into the opera house, with roaming jugglers and stilt walkers, circus demonstrations, face painting, craft stations, and other family-friendly experiences.
A highlight of the day will be two abridged, 20-minute performances of Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, offering audiences a lively introduction to the opera. Composed by Faye Chiao with a libretto by Anton Dudley, the opera tells the remarkable true story of circus strongwoman Katie Sandwina known as "the strongest woman in the world." Alongside her feats of strength, Sandwina was also an advocate for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century. With its all-female cast and vibrant circus setting, the opera introduces young audiences to the art form while celebrating resilience, justice, and community.
Visitors will also get a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse at how opera is made. A special "Peek in the Pit" offers special access into the orchestra pit, where guests can meet members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and see their instruments up close. Throughout the opera house, interactive displays will highlight the work of scenic designers, sound engineers, and makeup artists — revealing the creativity and collaboration that bring each production to life.
Additional highlights throughout the opera house include readings of the Katie: The Strongest of the Strong storybook, costume displays, and photo opportunities. DJ Jawon Mayberry will be live throughout the event, providing fun, family-friendly music to keep the energy upbeat all day.
At Explore Your Lyric, guests may choose arrival times of 11:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m., with each visit designed as a 90-minute experience that allows attendees to enjoy the full range of activities. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.
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