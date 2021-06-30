Lyric Opera of Chicago Reverses Decision to Remove Intermissions From Upcoming Season

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced that it has reversed its earlier decision to cut the running time of its fall season of operas and remove intermissions, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The initial change was in response to the pandemic, but subscribers fought back, expressing their concerns about their personal comfort at the venue.

"We had to make our initial decisions within a vacuum of information," said general director Anthony Freud. "At the time, this felt like a good way to help people feel ready to return to the opera house. But the new guidance from the authorities means the changes are no longer necessary."

All of the operas now will be performed to their original length, Freud said. The traditional breaks will be included.

The Lyric reopens for live performances on September 17.

