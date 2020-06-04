Luft Balloons Launches Free Black Lives Matter Balloon Bursts To Support Community

Beginning today, from 2 - 3 p.m., and every day moving forward, Chicagoans are invited to pick up a free Black Lives Matter Balloon Burst from Luft Balloons, 345 W. Armitage.

Balloons will be distributed with a take-away flyer with resources such as petitions to sign, black-owned businesses to support, and educational books on the subject of race.

Luft Balloons will also collect donations, 100% of which will go to black organizations within the Chicagoland community.


