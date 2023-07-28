Lisa Alvarado Comes to the Den Theatre in August

The Den Theatre has announced that comedian Lisa Alvarado will film her new comedy special at the venue, featuring two stand-up performances on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $38) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.





Peruvian beauty Lisa Alvarado, “The Latin Queen of Comedy,” is fiercely funny, bringing her unrivaled wit to the stage and transforming her life experiences into punchlines. She started her comedy career and perfected her improv skills at the world famous Second City in Chicago. With over two decades of experience and touring globally as a Stand Up Comedian, her shows are a surefire hit with clever improv and more energy than a tank of Red Bull.

Alvarado’s numerous TV appearances include: HBOMAX Comedy Special, DryBar Comedy Special, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”; Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom in America 2”; “Harry,” Harry Connick, Jr.’s talk show; “Comics Unleashed”; and many more.

On top of that, Lisa has successfully written and sold an original feature film to Sony Pictures and was a staff writer on two TV shows. Running her own production company, she produced a documentary, several web series, and two comedy specials.

Another cherry on top? Her podcast "Find the Funny," where she shares her insights into the world of comedy and keeps you entertained while helping others heal from their pain.