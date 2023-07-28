Lisa Alvarado Comes to the Den Theatre in August

Performances are Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7 and 9:15 p.m.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo 3 Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical
Mark Ulrich Joins the Cast of Steppenwolf's NO MAN'S LAND - Playing Through Late August Photo 4 Mark Ulrich Joins the Cast of Steppenwolf's NO MAN'S LAND - Playing Through Late August

Lisa Alvarado Comes to the Den Theatre in August

The Den Theatre has announced that comedian Lisa Alvarado will film her new comedy special at the venue, featuring two stand-up performances on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $38) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.


 

Peruvian beauty Lisa Alvarado, “The Latin Queen of Comedy,” is fiercely funny, bringing her unrivaled wit to the stage and transforming her life experiences into punchlines. She started her comedy career and perfected her improv skills at the world famous Second City in Chicago. With over two decades of experience and touring globally as a Stand Up Comedian, her shows are a surefire hit with clever improv and more energy than a tank of Red Bull. 

Alvarado’s numerous TV appearances include: HBOMAX Comedy Special, DryBar Comedy Special, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”; Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom in America 2”; “Harry,” Harry Connick, Jr.’s talk show; “Comics Unleashed”; and many more. 

On top of that, Lisa has successfully written and sold an original feature film to Sony Pictures and was a staff writer on two TV shows. Running her own production company, she produced a documentary, several web series, and two comedy specials. 

Another cherry on top? Her podcast "Find the Funny," where she shares her insights into the world of comedy and keeps you entertained while helping others heal from their pain. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
October: World Premiere Adaptation Of Merce Cunningham Photo
October: World Premiere Adaptation Of Merce Cunningham

Zephyr Dance, an experimental dance company that pushes the art form's boundaries, presents an unprecedented collaborative choreography project that combines Suite for Five by seminal 20th century American choreographer Merce Cunningham and new choreography that springs from that work created by a diverse group of choreographers.

2
Review: ELEPHANT & PIGGIES WE ARE IN A PLAY at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL Photo
Review: ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY' at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

What did our critic think of ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY' at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?

3
Dont Miss HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE III, the Immersive Puppet Haunted House at Chopin Photo
Don't Miss HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE III, the Immersive Puppet Haunted House at Chopin Theatre

Prepare for a hair-raising adventure as House of the Exquisite Corpse III, Chicago's only immersive puppet haunted house, returns to the Chopin Theatre. From October 5th to October 31st, immerse yourself in a spine-chilling experience filled with scares and surprises. Don't miss this thrilling Halloween event!

4
Collaboractions The Light Hosts Kidzapalooza and Night Out in The Parks in August Photo
Collaboraction's The Light Hosts Kidzapalooza and Night Out in The Parks in August

Collaboraction's The Light is glowing up Chicago this summer with four live shows featuring the company's youth artist/activist ensemble performing original works of music, dance, poetry and spoken word, each sparked by a passion project beat.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (7/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Lincoln Park
Midsommer Flight (8/04-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dennis Watkins' "The Magic Parlour"
Palmer House Hilton (8/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play"
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You