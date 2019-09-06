Lincoln Common Celebrated Its Official Ribbon Cutting With Alderman, Community Members, And More

Lincoln Common, the new crossroads of Lincoln Park, today announced its newest tenants: Dearborn Denim & Apparel, Blowout Junkie, Pharmaca and Verve Wine, coming soon to the community.

The new storefronts join the quickly growing roster of Lincoln Common retailers, including the 33,000-square-foot Equinox Lincoln Common anchor, Velvet Taco, Philz Coffee, Athletico, Compass, Play2Day, and Kohler Waters Spa.

Dearborn Denim & Apparel is anticipated to open a 668-square-foot storefront at 2342 North Lincoln Avenue in the fall of 2019. The apparel manufacturer aims to give its customers access to high quality and ethically made pairs of jeans, as well as other clothing, at a fair price. Dearborn Denim & Apparel offers several different fits for men and women in a variety of washes - all cut, sewn and crafted in Chicago using American-made materials. The Lincoln Common boutique will be the third in the city and will offer custom, in-store hemming to ensure guests receive the most comfortable, perfect-fitting pair of jeans possible.

"Lincoln Common is the ideal location for us to open our newest Chicago brick-and-mortar location," said Robert McMillan, owner of Dearborn Denim & Apparel. "We feel that Lincoln Common, between its residents and serving as a hub for enticing shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities, will attract socially conscious consumers, working parents and young professionals who like supporting local businesses and American-made products. Having seen great success in Chicago's Hyde Park and Andersonville neighborhoods, we cannot wait to serve the Lincoln Park community and provide the most comfortable jeans and enjoyable in-store experience that we can."

Slated to open in October 2019, Blowout Junkie will reside in a 652-square-foot space at 2340 North Lincoln Avenue. The luxury blowout and style bar was founded by three sisters, Nicole, Dora and Tina, who have a deep love for the beauty industry and a great blowout. With successful businesses in River North and West Loop, the storefront at Lincoln Common will be the third location in the city, making Blowout Junkie the largest blowout and style bar retailer in Chicago. The boutique will offer the latest styles and trends in blowouts and dry styles in a relaxed, elevated and professional environment, plus Make-Up Junkie, with full-service make-up offerings and a luxury lash line.

"We are so excited to open our third Chicago location in Lincoln Park," said Nicole Karkalis, co-founder of Blowout Junkie. "My sisters and I have all lived in Chicago for more than 15 years, so when we first learned about Lincoln Common opening, we immediately were interested in having Blowout Junkie become part of one of Chicago's finest neighborhoods in a space that balances established residential and retail landscapes. Lincoln Park community members and guests of all ages are welcome to stop in and be pampered by some of the best-trained stylists in the city and leave feeling like a million bucks, whether heading to a special event or night on the town or looking to sport their best accessory in style every day."

With an anticipated opening date of late fall 2019, the integrative pharmacy Pharmaca will occupy a 2,139-square-foot storefront at 2311 North Lincoln Avenue. The store's holistic approach offers a variety of tools for healthy living, including quality natural health and beauty items, healthy drinks and snacks, unique gifts and more. Pharmaca is also staffed with an expert wellness team of health and beauty professionals who are always at the ready to assist guests.

"We're looking forward to being in this innovative center that is sure to become a hub of the Lincoln Park community," says Richard Willis, CEO of Pharmaca. "What we have to offer-from organic vitamins and supplements to cutting-edge natural beauty to our full-service pharmacy-is a perfect complement to other retailers in Lincoln Common, and we think it will resonate well with customers here. We're excited to show off our fresh perspective on natural health and wellness and to introduce our staff of expert practitioners to everyone in Lincoln Park."

Verve Wine, a New York-based retail shop founded by an expert wine merchant and master sommelier, is set to open a 4,000-square-foot retail space and wine bar in Spring 2020 at 2349 North Lincoln Avenue, directly next to the North Tower of The Apartments at Lincoln Common. In an effort to provide good wine that guests can enjoy in their homes, Verve Wine offers wine produced in sustainable, environmentally friendly ways, with minimal intervention techniques that respect the winemaking tradition of their respective regions. Each wine is carefully curated by a master sommelier and sourced from small, family-owned wineries with options starting at $12 a bottle. Verve Wine will also offer a stellar rare and collectable wine section.

"Our new shop at Lincoln Common will be the first Verve Wine in Chicago and our first location to have a retail store and wine bar in the same space," said Dustin Wilson, Verve Wine co-founder and master sommelier. "This will allow guests to interact with wine in a variety of ways as we will offer a stacked schedule of classes, tastings and meet and greets with sommeliers each week. We know that Lincoln Park residents have an affinity for good wine, and are interested in learning, so we look forward to educating the community and providing the best wines possible."

Just a short walk to the Fullerton CTA Station and Lake Michigan, Lincoln Common is the vibrant new anchor of Lincoln Park comprised of new buildings and restored structures to seamlessly integrate into the existing fabric of the neighborhood. Residents and the surrounding community will be regularly entertained with a robust calendar of year-round events held beneath the SOM-designed steel trellis, which rises above the central plaza of Lincoln Common, just steps from the entrances to The Apartments at Lincoln Common.

For more information about Lincoln Common, visit www.lincolncommon.com. For retail leasing inquiries, visit www.lincolncommon.com/leasing or contact Giovanna Ventola at (312) 784-2764.





