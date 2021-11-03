Lighthouse Immersive Announces World Premiere Of MAGIC IMMERSIVE

From the innovators behind the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition seen by over 3.5 million visitors since its North American debut last year comes an exhilarating magic experience just in time to ignite the holiday season.

This December, Lighthouse Immersive and the famed British illusionist Jamie Allan invite audiences into a world of intrigue, mystery and wonder with Magic Immersive. Consisting of a series of rooms, stages and interactive displays, Magic Immersive transports visitors to different eras in time, revealing the evolution of magic acts throughout history and the secrets of the world's greatest magic performers. Tickets are on-sale now at magicimmersive.com.

This first-of-its-kind installation will occupy the third and fourth floors of 360 N. State St., the venue that hosted The Art of Banksy in the fall and is also the home of Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications. The official name for the exhibition space is "The Illusionarium at Magic Immersive." Magic Immersive features dozens of acts from engaging close-up parlor magic to one of the largest touring illusions in the world: the Mega Drill, all spread across two whole floors worth of immersive performance space, engaging audiences in 360 degrees of experiential magic while revealing amazing feats from the history of stage magic along the way. The venue additionally houses a bar and the Palais Royal VIP theater, which features an exclusive parlor for close-up magic performances.

Some members of magic royalty delivered their own magic for the exhibit. One exclusive experience includes a pre-recorded illusion presented by the world-renowned comedic magic duo Penn and Teller just for Magic Immersive audiences, while a separate display from David Copperfield allows visitors to capture a selfie of themselves being levitated by him. In addition, world-renowned daredevil and escapologist Jonathan Goodwin personally designed and built his modern version of Houdini's "Water Escape," adding an especially thrilling moment. These experiences simply scratch the surface of what Magic Immersive offers. From death-defying escapes to sleight of hand magic to vanishings and levitations; the Illusionarium features one of the most ambitious assemblies of magic performances ever presented.

"Magic Immersive was, in many ways, born of my own lifelong love of magic as well as from the circumstances of the pandemic," says co-producer Corey Ross of Lighthouse Immersive. "I had intended to bring Jamie's iMagician stage show to Toronto last December, but when it became clear that wasn't possible, he and I began to ask ourselves what could be possible in this new world. What we have come up with is infinitely exciting, and demonstrates how amazing ideas can be born from challenge."

"Magic Immersive is completely unique in seamlessly blending technology and practical magic - I have been combining magic and technology since I was a boy, but this takes that passion to a whole new level," says creator Jamie Allan (iMagician). "I am so thrilled to debut this experiential work in Chicago in a venue that is quickly becoming known as an exhibition space."

Tickets for Magic Immersive start at $45, VIP options and add-ons are also available. Tickets are on-sale now for showings from Dec. 3 to Jan. 2 at 360 N. State St. For more information on Magic Immersive, and to purchase tickets, visit magicimmersive.com.