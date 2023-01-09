Lifeline Theatre Presents EXTRA YARN

Lifeline Theatre presents the world premiere musical of the KidSeries production Extra Yarn.

The musical is based on the book of the same title by Mac Barnet; illustrated by Jon Klassen, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Jessica Wright Buha and John Szymanski, with music by John Szymanski, and directed by Anthony Kayer, also a Lifeline Theatre ensemble member. Extra Yarn runs February 18-March 11 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below.)

The press opening for Extra Yarn is Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. (Previews are Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.) Regular performance times (February 25 - March 19) are Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for regular single tickets, $15 preview tickets, with group rates for 8 or more available upon request. Tickets may be purchased visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com or at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477. The production runs approximately 1 hour with no intermission. The book will be on sale in the lobby.

Accessible Performances: The Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. performances will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. The Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 9:30 a.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. And there will be an added sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, March 11 at 11 a.m. for patrons with social and/or cognitive disabilities. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact our Accessibility Coordinator Nathan Crawford at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.

While her parents work tirelessly at the local factory, Annabelle discovers a small wooden box in the snow filled with yarn that seemingly never ends. Armed with her love of friends and family, and her grandmother's knitting needles, she effortlessly knits sweaters for the whole town! But the Archduke isn't too pleased and will stop at nothing to get that never-ending yarn for himself. Bundle up with the discovery of family, friendship, and fighting for what's right in this world premiere musical by the team that brought you We Found a Hat.

PLUS: Join Lifeline Theatre every Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. during the run of Extra Yarn (following the 11 a.m. show, or before the 1 p.m. show) for our Stories Come Alive! Hour. Children will enjoy an interactive storytelling session and on-your-feet theatre games. The cost is only $10 per child. Reservations are recommended, though not required. Contact Lifeline Theatre at 773-761-4477 for more information.

The complete cast and production team for Extra Yarn includes guest artists Calvin Adams (Archduke/Pa), Amanda de la Guardia (Ma/Nate), Bradley Halverson (Mars/Mr. Gloom), and Shea Lee (Annabelle) and Lifeline Theatre Ensemble members Jessica Wright Buha (Co-adaptor), Anthony Kayer (Director); with guest artists Noah Ginex (Puppet Designer), Jessica Gowens (Costume Designer), Adrian Griffey (Stage Manager), Ricky Harris (Music Director), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Becca Jeffords (Lighting Designer), Joe Johnson (Scenic Designer), Paige Keedy (Production Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), Sam Paulson (Properties Designer), & John Szymanksi (Co-adaptor/Composer).

