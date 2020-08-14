Lifeline Theatre Announces Virtual PRIDE AND PREJUDICE And New Membership Program

Lifeline Theatre is replacing their current subscription model with a new membership program.

Lifeline Theatre is replacing their current subscription model with a new membership program to accommodate members for their upcoming digital programming, premiering with ensemble member Christina Calvit's popular adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

As of now, Lifeline will be offering two membership tiers:

Lifeline Full Membership: $125 ($255+ value)

· Early access to and extended viewing of all digital programming:

o Pride and Prejudice: Zoom Performance - Member access Thursday, Sept. 3

o Radio Drama of Miss Holmes and one additional title TBA

o An audio track of "Fire and Ice" from the musical Loki: The End of the World Tour

o PLUS additional digital programming to be announced.

· Backstage Pass to digital extras, such as exclusive readings, curated talkbacks and much more!

o Pride and Prejudice: Trailer Launch Cocktail Party: Monday, August 17, 6:00 PM

o Pride and Prejudice: Curated Talk Back with Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan; Pride and Prejudice Director Dorothy Milne and Pride and Prejudice Adaptor Christina Calvit: Date TBA

o Work-in-Process readings of Chaotic Good by Whitney Gardner and Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island where attendees may discuss the play

o PLUS additional Backstage Pass experiences to be announced!

· Three tickets for future live performances, with unlimited FREE ticket exchanges

· Pick your seats before anyone else

· Members may bring two guests a year for free to any future live performance - advanced notice required

· Discounts on additional future live performance tickets, so your friends can enjoy Lifeline as much as you do

· 20% off drama camp registration.

Lifeline Digital Membership: $60 value

· Early access to and extended viewing of all digital programming:

o Pride and Prejudice: Zoom Performance - Member access Thursday, Sept. 3

o Radio Drama of Miss Holmes and one additional title TBA

o An audio track of "Fire and Ice" from the musical Loki: The End of the World Tour

o PLUS additional digital programming to be announced!

· Backstage Pass to digital extras, such as exclusive readings, curated talkbacks, and much more!

o Pride and Prejudice: Trailer Launch Cocktail Party: Aug. 17, 6:00 PM

o Pride and Prejudice: Curated talk back with Artistic Director ILesa Duncan; Pride and Prejudice Director Dorothy Milne; and Pride and Prejudice Adaptor, Christina Calvit: Date TBA

o Work-in-Process readings of Chaotic Good by Whitney Gardner and Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island where attendees can discuss the play

o PLUS additional Backstage Pass experiences to be announced!

· 50% discount for tickets to live performances, with unlimited FREE ticket exchange

Memberships may be purchased beginning Thursday, August 13 at 12:00 PM by calling the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773.761.4477.

To kick off its new line of digital programming, Lifeline Theatre presents Pride and Prejudice, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Christina Calvit and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne. In the town of Meryton, reputation and marriage can secure - or destroy - a young woman's happiness. Faced with the loss of their land and income, Elizabeth Bennet's mother is desperate to secure husbands for her daughters at any cost. When Lizzy is introduced to Mr. Darcy at a local dance, tempers flare as her independent spirit clashes with his ingrained arrogance. Can the headstrong rivals overcome their pride and prejudice to repair the romantic entanglements which surround them and find lasting love? Join this cast of memorable characters as they explore Jane Austen's beloved comedy of manners in our modern, virtual world!

Pride and Prejudice runs Sept. 10 - Oct. 4 online. Ticket holders will receive a password to view the production for the whole weekend of purchase. The ticket price is Name Your Price (suggested donation of $20) for a single weekend access (Thursday through Sunday). Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

