LEZFEST, a presentation and celebration of queer female and non-binary performance artists, expands to two nights - Tuesday October 22 and Wednesday October 23

Lineup of 13 artists to include song, dance, stand-up, storytelling, and spoken word.

LEZFEST, the popular and ever-evolving interdisciplinary program of performance by queer female and non-binary artists, will return for its ninth session on Tuesday October 22 and Wednesday October 23, 2019. This program, which has consistently sold out in the past when presented for one night only, has been expanded to two nights to meet demand. This edition of LezFest will include performances by 13 artists in The Broadway theater of the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway.



LEZFEST will be jointly directed by Sara BenBella, Jessica Debolt, and Leah Geis. Tickets are available now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.



The following week, Pride Films and Plays will present FL!P, a celebration of Funny Lesbian Plays. The celebration will include four staged play readings in the Broadway Theater, Pride Arts Center. Performances are Oct 29th, and Nov 5, 12 and 13 of November at 7:30 pm. The play titles will be announced shortly.



Other upcoming female-focused programming from Pride Films and Plays includes the company's co-production of STOP KISS, with the Arc Theatre. STOP KISS - a play about two women, Sara and Callie, who are assaulted on the street after their first kiss. STOP KISS will be performed in the Buena Theatre, Pride Arts Center, from January 16 - February 9, 2020







