League of Chicago Theatres to Host SPOTLIGHT GALA: UNMASK THE NIGHT

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The League of Chicago Theatres will host its annual benefit, the 2026 Spotlight Gala: Unmask the Night, Embrace the Drama at City Hall – Recess, 838 W. Kinzie St. on Monday, October 19, 2026. The evening will celebrate the rich legacy of Chicago theatre. More than 300 friends of Chicago theatre are expected to attend to raise funds to support the League's programs, which uplift Chicagoland's member theatre companies.

Individual tickets are available for $350 per person, and all proceeds benefit the League of Chicago Theatres which promotes, supports, and advocates for theatre in Chicago. To purchase tickets, or for sponsorship opportunities and participation information, visit https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/gala/ or call (312) 554-8900. The celebratory evening will include a cocktail hour, the awards ceremony and a dessert reception with entertainment by local theatre companies, to be announced.

The event will honor Luther Goins with the Tribute Award, Ellen Placey Wadey of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, with the Philanthropic Award and Ron OJ Parson with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The winner of the Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award will be announced and presented at the event. Nominated by a committee of industry professionals, educators and League of Chicago Theatres board members, three finalists are selected each year, and from those, a majority vote from the League membership determines the winner. The award was created in 2007 to encourage, support, and promote young theatres in Chicago that have demonstrated great ability, promise, artistic excellence, and fiscal responsibility in business practices. Broadway In Chicago provides a $5,000 cash prize to the winning company. Previous award recipients include:

The Story Theatre

Interrobang Theatre Project

Perceptions Theatre

Broken Nose Theatre

Route 66 Theatre Company

Sideshow Theatre Company

Jackalope Theatre Company

Oracle Productions

The House Theatre of Chicago

Silk Road Theatre Project (now Silk Road Rising)

the side project

Steep Theatre

The New Colony

Theatre Seven of Chicago

16th Street Theater

Nominations are now open for the Broadway in Chicago Backstage Champion Award, which recognizes the contributions of an unsung, behind-the-scenes hero and carries a $1000 award. Nominations can be submitted here: https://leagueofchicagotheatres.app.neoncrm.com/forms/broadway-in-chicago-backstage-champion-award-nomination-form.

Applications are also open for the Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award here: https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/broadway-in-chicago-emerging-theatre/. Nominated by a committee of industry professionals, educators and League of Chicago Theatres board members, five finalists are selected each year, and from those, a majority vote from the League membership determines the winner. Broadway In Chicago provides a $5,000 cash prize. Previous award recipients include:

The Story Theatre

Interrobang Theatre Project

Broken Nose Theatre

Route 66 Theatre Company

Sideshow Theatre Company

Jackalope Theatre Company

Oracle Productions

The House Theatre of Chicago

Silk Road Theatre Project (now Silk Road Rising)

the side project

Steep Theatre

The New Colony

Theatre Seven of Chicago

16th Street Theater

ABOUT CHICAGO THEATRE

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.

THE LEAGUE OF CHICAGO THEATRES' MISSION STATEMENT

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for Chicago's theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Available discounted tickets are listed at HotTix.org.

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