League of Chicago Theatres Announces Reimagined Chicago Theatre Week

The League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, has announced a reimagined Theatre Week for 2021 (#CTW21). Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago, is in its ninth year and will take place February 25 - March 7, 2021. Chicago Theatre Week 2021 will shift the focus of the celebration to support theatres and engage with digital content. Find more information at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Like so many events recently, Chicago Theatre Week 2021 will look different than it has for the past eight years. This year, audiences will be encouraged to take time to discover a new theatre company, experience virtual shows from home, and help to strengthen theatres by donating the money that would have been spent on Theatre Week tickets.

The shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began shortly after Theatre Week 2020, has been especially hard on the theatre community and has lasted longer than ever anticipated. Theatres were some of the first to close and will be the last to re-open. Many theatres are continuing to keep the spirit of Chicago theatre alive through connecting virtually with audiences through online performances and programs as well as developing opportunities to safely bring the community together in-person again.

Theatre spotlights and opportunities to engage will be available at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com starting Thursday, February 25, 2021. Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2021 is #CTW21.

Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres comments, "While nothing can truly replace in-person performances, theatres across Chicagoland have been finding new ways to produce their art. This year, we invite the community to engage with their favorite companies-or discover new ones-during Theatre Week. Until we can welcome audiences back into our theatres, we invite you to learn about, engage with, and support Chicago theatres during Chicago Theatre Week 2021."

"Chicago Theatre Week's virtual content allows the League of Chicago Theatres and their members an opportunity to stay engaged with their patrons," said Jason Lesniewicz, Choose Chicago's Director of Cultural Tourism. "While exploring the many offerings of the reimagined celebration, it affords an opportunity for all of us to discover new gems in our diverse theatre community."

Each year, since the inception of Chicago Theatre Week nine years ago, the celebration has been increasingly more successful for the theatre community. During Chicago Theatre Week 2020, 134 participating productions offered value-priced tickets to 625 individual performances. The initiative continues to see increased sales year over year, with 13,500 Theatre Week tickets sold in 2020. Chicago Theatre Week brings in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 54% of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Theatre Week also proved to be a draw for visitors from outside Chicago with 15% of patrons coming from beyond 50 miles of the city.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres websites, ChicagoPlays.com and HotTix.org.