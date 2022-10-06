Laughing Stock Theatre Announces The World Premiere of OVER MY DEAD BODY; OR, HOW TO DISTRIBUTE GENERATIONAL WEALTH

Laughing Stock Theatre announces the world premiere of a devised production entitled "Over My Dead Body; Or, How To Distribute Generational Wealth." Directed by acclaimed international director and teacher Antonio Fava, this show will run at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture from November 3rd to December 4th.

This show will be built in rehearsal with a cast of ensemble members and guest artists including Claire Proepper, Martin Downs, Shea Lee, Jeffrey JR Rubin, Andy Huttel, Helena Scholz-Carlson, Jennifer Mohr, and Jordan Scherer. Original music will be composed by Antonio Fava and performed by the cast.

The show will follow the friends and family of Pantalone fighting over his inheritance and will be full of laughter, music, and slapsticks.

Tickets will be available soon on the Athenaeum's website. Premium tickets are available directly through Laughing Stock's website (LaughingStockChi.com)

Antonio Fava is the lead instructor at ArsComica in Reggio-Emilia, Italy and has been directing, performing, and teaching commedia dell'arte since the 1980s. He recently gave instruction to The Alley Theatre's cast of Servant of Two Masters.

Founded in 2019, Laughing Stock Theatre Chicago's only Commedia dell'Arte company. Laughing Stock Theatre creates and performs substantive, high-quality Commedia dell'Arte that spectacularizes the mundane and delights our audiences. Most of their productions are "Pay What You Can" to increase accessibility. If you would like to support this mission, consider a donation at Ko-fi.com/LaughingStockTheatre