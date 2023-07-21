Lance Guest Cast As Johnny Cash In RING OF FIRE At Drury Lane Theatre

Ring of Fire showcases the story of Johnny Cash through his music.

Jul. 21, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2023 season with a celebration of one of America’s great music icons in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire was created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, is adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., and Jason Edwards, orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby and additional arrangements by David Abbinanti

Drury Lane’s production of Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash runs August 30 – October 22, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

Ring of Fire showcases the story of Johnny Cash through his music. From country rock n’ roll to searing ballads of love and faith, Cash’s iconic songs highlight the incredible struggles and triumphs of his life. Performed by an incredible group of actor/musicians, Ring of Fire celebrates the music that has become a part of our collective experience.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash features Roy James Brown (Marshall), Elleon Dobias (Viv), Lance Guest (Johnny), Erik Hellman (Luther, U/S Johnny), Michael Potter (J.R.), Aja Wiltshire (June), and includes Jenna Fawcett (U/S June and Viv), Bill Scott Sheets (U/S Johnny and J.R.), Kelan M. Smith (U/S Luther and Marshall), and Darcy Jo Wood (U/S June).

Helmed by director Scott Weinstein, the creative team includes Chuck Mead (music director) Angela Weber Miller (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Anthony Churchill (projection design), and Cassy Schillo (properties). Johanna Mckenzie Miller is the associate director and Johnny Baird is the associate music director.

Ring of Fire is rated PG.




