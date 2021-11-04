Lakeside Pride Symphonic Band Announces Its Autumn Awakening

Ending a year-long hiatus, the Lakeside Pride Symphonic Band debuts its fall performance and marks the musical family's "Silver Anniversary" 25th season! The company has been eager to refocus on community music making and are excited to finally share that joy with audiences again.

The ensemble has prepared pieces from the Father of Blues W. C. Handy, contemporary composer Quincy Hilliard, prodigy Naoya Wada, and others from across the symphonic band spectrum to mark the occasion.

This concert is filled with plenty of exciting music, plus opportunities to meet some of band members as they introduce the performance pieces. Artistic Director Kyle Rhoades will make his triumphant return to the podium after nearly two years without conducting the group in this space. This concert also fittingly shines a silver lining as it marks the debut of the Lakeside Pride Symphonic Band's brand new Assistant Conductor, Jackie Fischer!

All patrons must provide either proof of complete vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event. Paper and digital copies are accepted.- All Lakeside Pride performers are required to prove vaccination status to participate in our ensembles. - Masks worn over the nose and mouth are required at all times in the performance hall.- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID or any other communicable illness, please stay home.

Join us on Sunday, November 14th, at 7:00pm CDT at the Holtscheider Performance Center located at 2330 N. Halsted St. on the campus of DePaul University. There will be a $10 admission and tickets can be purchased at: https://lakesidepride.org/events/symphonic-band-fall-concert/.