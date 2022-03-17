Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Present A Hint Of Rhino Fest in April

Chicago sketch comedy writers John Klingle and Paul Brennan bring their anarchic humor back to the stage in Strictly Platonic, a raucous celebration of dysfunctional friendship. John and Paul play John and Paul, respectively, juggling the roles of emasculated fathers, naïve prison guards, and problematic method actors, whilst struggling to keep their corporate sponsorships. Each show features guest appearances by up-and-coming stars of Chicago comedy, music, and drag, including drag artist Tara Bitchup and vocalist Zoë Pike.

Labyrinth Hour Cabaret

Produced by Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective, as part of A Hint of Rhino Fest, hosted by Curious Theatre Branch, PrideArts Films and Prop Theater

Saturdays at 8pm - April 2, 9, 16, 23

PrideArts | 4139 N Broadway

773-857-0222 | pridearts.org

Tickets: $20 or pay-what-you-can - purchase tickets online at rhinofest.com or call 773-742-5420

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective re-launches The Labyrinth Hour, a musical and variety adventure featuring live music or drag performance with select variety guests. The first and last shows in the installment, on April 2 and 23, feature the jump blues band Improper Behavior, helmed by vocalist Miss Sharon Waltham and jazz trumpeter Yves Francois, and featuring special guest, the hula-hoop dancer The Mc Crystallizer. The second and third shows, on April 9 and 16, feature drag performers Tara Bitch Up, Eve the Bunny, Gigi, Narcissa Vanity, and Slussy Vanity.

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective is a 501 c3 not-for-profit arts collective that develops literary and performing arts in the Mayfair neighborhood of Chicago. Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective supports opportunities for community building and artistic growth. For more info, please visit labyrinthartsperformance.com.

For further info: https://www.facebook.com/labyrinthartsperformance or contact labyrinth4477@gmail.com