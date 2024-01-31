LOVE SONGS ARE WEIRD, AND OTHER REASONS I'M SINGLE Returns To Chicagoland This February

Performances run February 12 and 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

LOVE SONGS ARE WEIRD, AND OTHER REASONS I'M SINGLE Returns To Chicagoland This February

Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single returns to Chicagoland this February!

Join Rachel Silvert on a hilarious, and at times happily-ever-after bubble-bursting, adventure as she tramples through how even the most well-intentioned love song (and honestly, the pursuit of love in general) is strange if you think about it for just a moment too long. Featuring new songs and stories that bounce between the sardonic and heartfelt, and right back again, keep your favorite Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day tradition going this February! With Nathan Urdangen on piano.

Two shows, Two cities - Plenty of Weird Love Songs!

Whether you spend your time in Chicago, or prefer the Suburbs, your perfect Galentines/Valentines night out awaits you.

February 12, 2024 - The pre-Valentine's Day tradition lives on at Davenports Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $20 plus a 2 drink minimum. Show starts at 8p (doors open at 7:30p).

February 21, 2024 - Keep the fun going to the bitter, er we mean loving, end at Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen in Arlington Heights. This is an all ages event. Tickets run $15-35. Show starts at 7:30p (doors open at 6:30p)

Tickets are now on sale for both shows - get yours today Click Here!

Rachel Silvert is a Chicago-based actor, singer, and storyteller. Favorite credits include Women in Jeopardy! (Liz), A Kind of Love Story (Ally), Par for the Corpse (Andy) and, most recently, traveling to and from the North Pole on The Polar Express (Steward). Last year, Rachel mounted her one-woman cabaret, Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single, at Davenport's Piano Bar to a sold-out audience. Rachel works as a standardized patient at multiple medical schools in the area, and when she's not performing, she can be found drinking entirely too much coffee at the dog park with her one true love, her puppy Benny. Originally from Northbrook, IL, Rachel earned her BA in musical theater performance from American University. Represented by Promote Talent Agency.




