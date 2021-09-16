LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre returns to their indoor stage with the hit movie turned Broadway musical Legally Blonde October 7 - November 20, 2021.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, and scandal. When the ultimate Delta Nu sorority girl is dumped by her Harvard bound boyfriend in pursuit of someone more "serious" Elle sets out to prove herself. With a little ingenuity and charm she follows suit enrolling in the prestigious law school herself. The former fashion major is soon in over her head as this new challenge is more difficult than she had ever imagined. With help from a few new friends, the misguided attempt to get her boyfriend back leads to a much different journey, proving that self-discovery never goes out of style. Bursting with memorable songs, dynamic dances, and hilarity - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Preview performances of Legally Blonde are October 7 - 10, 2021; Regular run performances are October 14 - November 20, 2021. Tickets are $35 for previews, $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Director Robin M. Hughes is working with an extraordinarily talented cast, including local cast members Michael Ashford of Oak Park, Nathan W. Brown of Wood Dale, Haley Gustafson of Cary, Kaity Paschetto of Evanston, Jimmy Romano of Bloomingdale, and Michelle Tibble of Mount Prospect.

Metropolis' cast for Legally Blonde includes Michael Ashford (Ensemble/Grand Master Chad), Zoe Branch (Serena), Nathan W. Brown (Ensemble), Quinn Corrigan (Ensemble/Kyle), Jess DiForte (Margot), Haley Gustafson (Brooke Wyndam), Dan Hamman (Emmett Forrest), Christopher Johnson (Professor Callahan), Alcee Jones III (Ensemble/Aaron Schultz), Bela Karwatowicz (Ensemble/Chutney Wyndham), Adit Marciano (Ensemble/Sundeep Padamadan), Maya Momon (Ensemble), Jordan Nazos (Enid), Kaity Paschetto (Ensemble), Maya Pierce (Ensemble), Jimmy Romano (Warner Huntington III), TJ Tapp (Ensemble), Michelle Tibble (Paulette Buonofuonte), Josephine Van Ert (Vivienne Kensington), Alaina Wis (Elle Woods), Jasmine Lacy Young (Pilar).

Legally Blonde has a Book by Heather Hach, with Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin. Directed by Robin M. Hughes, Music Directed by Kenneth McMullen, Choreographed by Jennifer Cupani. Designers are Matt Kania (Sound Designer), Rachelle "Rocky" Kolecke (Properties Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Valeriya Nedviga (Scenic Designer), Rachel Parent (Costume Designer), Linda Scheufler (Dramaturg), and Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Associate Artistic Director is Sabrina Odigie. Assistant Production Manager of Produced Work is Abbie Brenner.

Supporting Sponsor for Legally Blonde is Suburban Accents, Inc.; Season Costume/Prop Sponsor is Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC. Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and Ecolab Foundation.

The Metropolis 2021-2022 subscription series continues with many popular theater productions: thought provoking bio-musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (January 27 - March 12, 2022), groovy '60s musical revue SHOUT! The Mod Musical (April 28 - June 11, 2021), and a joyful Alan Menken musical comedy smash (July 14 - August 27, 2022).