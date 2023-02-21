LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Adds Two Weeks to Run at Mercury Theater

Mercury Theater has extended the run of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston, written by Lanie Robertson, and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will now run an additional two weeks, through March 26, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Turn back the clock to 1959 for an intimate cabaret performance with the greatest jazz vocalist of all time, Billie Holiday. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences revealing a portrait of the lady and her music. With a distinctive sense of musical structure and a deep knowledge of jazz and blues, she developed a singing style that was deeply moving. She left behind a body of work as great as any vocalist before or since. BroadwayWorld Chicago raves, "To say Alexis J. Roston's performance as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is a masterclass in acting and singing is no exaggeration."

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill stars Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday and Nygel D. Robinson (through March 12) and Maulty Jewell (March 17-26) as Jimmy. She will be accompanied by musicians Jeff Harris (bass) and Harold Morrison (drums).

The creative team for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill includes Christopher Chase Carter (Co-Director), Alexis J. Roston (Co-Director), Nygel D. Robinson (Music Director/Conductor/Jimmy), Johnnie Schleyer (Scenic Designer), Denise Karzcewski (Lighting Designer), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Kelly Jordan (Wig Designer), and Rachel West (Lighting Supervisor).

Artistic Director of Mercury Theater Chicago and co-director of Lady Day Christopher Chase Carter comments, "We are so pleased to be able to add two more weeks to the run of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill! Alexis, along with the entire cast and adorable dog, have been receiving praise from critics and audiences, alike. It's the perfect, intimate venue for a great night of storytelling, exquisite performances, beautiful music and delicious cocktails."

This is my sixth production of Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill, my third in Chicago and ten years since my first stab at this material. I have surpassed Billie Holiday in age, as she was only 44 years old at the time of her death. I've lived more life and had more experiences that fuel my approach to creating my Billie Holiday. There have been more heartaches and disappointments as well as accomplishments that have matured me over the years. Stepping into this role at this stage in my life will undoubtedly add more depth and relatability," comments Alexis J. Roston. "Being the co-director this time around gives me more creative freedom to delve into instincts I've had in previous productions that may not have fit into the vision of other directors. I live boldly and I'm aspiring to make bolder choices in this production. I'm most impressed with theatre that makes audience members not only empathize with the characters but that also allows the audience to feel the experience as the character is experiencing it."

Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, priced $60-$70 for single tickets and $259-$299 for premium tables, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Premium Tables for up are available and include a bottle of sparkling wine, selected by the in-house sommelier. Each party of up to 4 people is seated at its own table.

About the Artists

Alexis J, Roston

(Co-Director, Billie Holiday) She/Her is an actress, director, costumer and playwright who has earned acclaim for her mesmerizing portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill, including Chicago's Jeff, Black Theater Alliance and Black Excellence Awards. Other credits nationwide include starring in Sister Act the Musical (Deloris Van Cartier, Jeff nomination), Porgy and Bess (Bess), Mary Poppins (Mrs. Banks), Seven Guitars (Ruby), For Colored Girls... (Lady in Orange), Ain't Misbehavin' (Charlaine), Shrek the Musical (Dragon), The Wiz (Addaperle), The Piano Lesson (Grace), Ghost the Musical (Oda Mae Brown), What I Learned in Paris (Lena), Company (Sarah), Ragtime (Sarah), Crowns (Jeanette), Sunflowered (Marthie, co-director), Smokey Joe's Café (Brenda), The Color Purple (Doris), The Old Settler (Lou Bessie), Don't Make Me Over: A Tribute to Dionne Warwick (Ms. Divine, Jeff Award Nomination, Black Theater Alliance Award), She The People (with Second City Chicago) and many others. Concerts include First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald. Television credits include Chicago P.D., Chicago Code and The Chi. Mrs. Roston holds a BFA in musical theatre from Howard University. She is a proud member of AEA and Congo Square Theatre Company.

(Co-Director) He/Him is the Artistic Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, where he most recently directed and choreographed Priscilla Queen of the Desert (BTAA winner - Director and BTAA nomination - Choreographer) and Sister Act (BTAA nomination, Choreography). Christopher has been recognized for his outstanding work as a director and choreographer in the Chicago area and the Midwest. In 2019, he directed the pilot production of The Scottsboro Boys working closely with Musical Theater International (MTI) and Susan Stroman before directing a record-breaking production of Legally Blonde at Northwestern University. Christopher earned his Bachelor of Arts from Grand Valley State University, while also studying at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and abroad at Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jamaica.

Nygel D. Robinson

(Music Director/Conductor/Jimmy) is a Chicago-based artist whose musical theatre credits include Bro. Davis/ musical director in The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Jimmy Powers in Lady Day (North Carolina Theatre), and Actor/Musician in The All Night Strut (Milwaukee Rep). Nygel Is the co-creator (with Brian Quijada) of the live-looped musical MEXODUS, and is a recording artist/music producer.

Performance Details:

Title: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Playwright: Lanie Robertson

Directors: Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston

Music Director and Conductor: Nygel D. Robinson

Starring: Alexis J. Roston (Billy Holiday), Nygel D. Robinson (through March 12) and Maulty Jewell (March 17-26) as Jimmy

Musicians: Jeff Harris (Bass) and Harold Morrison (Drums).

Creative Team: Christopher Chase Carter (Co-Director), Alexis J. Roston (Co-Director), Johnnie Schleyer (Scenic Designer), Denise Karzcewski (Lighting Designer), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Kelly Jordan (Wig Designer), and Rachel West (Lighting Supervisor).

Dates: Now playing through March 26, 2023

Schedule:

Fridays: 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays: 3 p.m.

Location: Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago; 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago

Single Tickets: $60 - $70

Premium Tables: $259-$299

Premium Tables seat up to 4 people and include a bottle of sparkling wine

Box Office: 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago; www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com

COVID PROTOCOL: Mercury Theater Chicago follows the CDC and State of Illinois recommendations about maintaining a COVID safe environment. Any interaction with the public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. By visiting Mercury Theater Chicago, it is understood that everyone voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure.

2023 Membership and Ticket Information

Mercury Theater Chicago offers Membership Packages which include tickets to four shows plus two special events and discounts for additional tickets and concessions. Memberships include "Return Privileges" to see the show repeatedly for productions on the Mercury Mainstage. Memberships are on sale now for $300/year at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

About Mercury Theater Chicago

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 280 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80).

The building that houses the Mercury opened in 1912 as a silent film nickelodeon, named The Blaine Theatre after actor and former Senator and Secretary of State James G. Blaine. The Blaine became obsolete when talking pictures became popular nationwide in 1928. The building served a variety of uses until 1994, when it was purchased by theater producer Michael Cullen and transformed into a live theatre, named the Mercury Theatre.

In 2010 the building was sold again and reopened as Mercury Theater Chicago under the direction of Walter Stearns, a veteran theater director and producer. Mercury Theater Chicago's second performance space, Venus Cabaret Theater, offers a unique intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails. Mercury Theater Chicago is thrilled to be part of the city's vibrant theatre community, boasting record-setting long runs, employing hundreds of artists and recognized with dozens of award nominations. Mercury Theater Chicago's team includes L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon (Executive Producers), Christopher Chase Carter (Artistic Director) and Kristi J. Martens (Managing Director). Visit www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.