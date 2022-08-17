KITTIES IN SPACE Extended At Otherworld Theatre Company

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, announced today the extension of Chicago Reader Recommended KITTIES IN SPACE: THE SAGA, which will now close September 11, 2022.

In a future where humans have vanished, but former pets enjoy augmented intelligence, furr-ever buddy cats Socks and Mittens go where no cat has gone before in this adult absurdist misadventure in space, where they struggle with Time-Cops, Terrorist Birds, Kitt-ler, and their own addiction to catnip.

Throughout the production's run, Otherworld Theatre Company will be donating 10% of box office proceeds to local animal shelters, helping pets find their forever homes.

KITTIES IN SPACE: THE SAGA runs approximately 1 hour 20 minutes and is an adults-only production. Directed byTiffany Keane Schaefer, the show opened August 5 and runs through September 11, 2022, with performances Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can Tickets available for each performance.