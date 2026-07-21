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KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND, Candace Bushnell to Perform at UIS Performing Arts Center

The Springfield venue will also host Bushnell's one-woman show inspired by SEX AND THE CITY.

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KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND, Candace Bushnell to Perform at UIS Performing Arts Center

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced two new events for its 2026-27 season, welcoming KC and the Sunshine Band and bestselling author Candace Bushnell to Springfield this fall.

FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members will receive exclusive presale access beginning Wednesday, July 22, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, July 24. FRIENDS memberships begin at $25 per household and include advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season.

KC and the Sunshine Band

Friday, September 25, 2026

Led by Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, KC and the Sunshine Band has spent more than five decades entertaining audiences with chart-topping hits including "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Shake Your Booty," "Boogie Shoes," and "Give It Up." Having sold more than 100 million records worldwide, the group continues to tour with its signature blend of disco, funk, and pop.

Candace Bushnell

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Bushnell, the internationally bestselling author whose work inspired Sex and the City, brings her acclaimed one-woman show to the UIS Performing Arts Center. Combining humor, personal stories, and behind-the-scenes insights, the performance explores love, friendship, dating, and modern relationships.

Following the show, a limited number of attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a post-show meet-and-greet with Bushnell. Meet-and-greet tickets are available for an additional charge and must be purchased in advance.

"We're thrilled to continue adding exciting entertainment to our reopening season," said Interim Director Sarah Brewer. "From the iconic music of KC and the Sunshine Band to Candace Bushnell's hilarious and insightful storytelling, these events offer something for a wide variety of audiences and continue to showcase the diverse programming our patrons have come to expect."

Tickets for both events go on sale to FRIENDS members on July 22 and to the general public on July 24.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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