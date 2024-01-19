Journeyman Tribute To Eric Clapton To Plays The Raue Center, January 27

Fronted by Shaun Hague (Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, John Waite), JOURNEYMAN has become the #1 tribute to Clapton.
Raue Center For The Arts welcomes premiere Eric Clapton tribute band Journeyman to the stage, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, @ 7 pm.
Fronted by Shaun Hague (Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, John Waite), JOURNEYMAN has become the #1 tribute to Clapton in a very short amount of time.
The band has been selling hundreds of tickets per night in the Midwest, New England and West Coast. With over 50 years of music to choose from, JOURNEYMAN covers it all – “Layla”, “Badge”, “The Core”, “White Room”, “Lay Down Sally”, “Tulsa Time”, “Cocaine” and many more.
“This gifted group of musicians channel the spirit, passion and musicianship of Clapton himself. The guitar playing is spot on recreating the Clapton catalog in all its splendid glory,” says Patrick Norton from Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, MA
Tickets start at $35* ($24.50* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.
