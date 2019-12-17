Joffrey Ballet, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE, And More Announced At The Auditorium Theatre

See the full schedule of events coming up The Auditorium Theatre now through May 5, 2020.

The Joffrey's reimagined classic marks its fourth year as Chicago's favorite holiday tradition. Wheeldon's turn-of-the-century tale opens on Christmas Eve, 1892, mere months before the grand opening of the 1893 World's Fair, as young Marie and her mother prepare for a festive potluck celebration. The magic of the season takes hold when a visit from the charming Great Impresario sets off a whirlwind journey of romance and adventure through a dreamlike World's Fair.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award-nominated set and costume designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, and Tony Award-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy.

Choreography: © Christopher Wheeldon | Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Individual tickets start at $35 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300.

This "exuberant, jazz-gospel makeover" (Chicago Tribune) of Handel's classic Messiah celebrates 15 years in Chicago! Join us on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend to witness the transformational powers of the performing arts and uplift King's vision of a "beloved community." With fiery soloists Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke, and Karen Marie Richardson; an orchestra, jazz combo, and 100-person choir under the baton of Suzanne Mallare Acton; and spirited Detroit pianist Alvin Waddles, famous for his jaw-dropping cadenzas, Too Hot is an annual Chicago tradition that fills your soul and spirit.

Individual tickets start at $29 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. Tickets for Too Hot to Handel are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's "Create Your Own" Series subscription.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE - ON THE TRAIL OF BIG CATS | January 26, 2020

From trekking India's Himalayas in search of rare snow leopards and tracking the elusive jaguar through Latin American jungles to pursuing the American cougar throughout Hollywood Hills, award-winning National Geographic photographer Steve Winter has ventured far and wide to come face-to-face with his subjects. This is no easy task - many of these species are endangered. Follow Winter into the wild and unpredictable world of these creatures as he reveals some of his most memorable experiences from working with big cats and discusses the work that is being done to protect them.

Individual tickets start at $42 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. Tickets for National Geographic Live - On the Trail of Big Cats are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's National Geographic Live Series subscription.

THE JOFFREY BALLET - THE TIMES ARE RACING | February 12-23, 2020

The Joffrey's winter engagement of mixed works features choreography from four of the most influential artists working today, including the Chicago premiere of Justin Peck's 2017 ballet for which the program gets its name, two pieces by Israeli choreographer and former Batsheva Dance Company member Itzik Galili, a Christopher Wheeldon classic, and a new work from Chicago's Stephanie Martinez (2015 winner of the Joffrey's Winning Works choreographic competition).

Individual tickets start at $35 and are available online here.

TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY | February 29, 2020

Celebrate Leap Day with Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) as they fly across the Auditorium Theatre's stage! Helmed by founder and artistic director Mark Howard and associate artistic director Chelsea Hoy, the company effortlessly "[stretches] the limits of what Irish dance can do aesthetically and rhythmically" (Chicago Tribune). The program features world premieres, including American Traffic, a new work by acclaimed tap dancer and choreographer Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan commissioned by the Auditorium Theatre.

American Traffic was commissioned by the Auditorium Theatre with sponsorship support from PAMELA CRUTCHFIELD.

Individual tickets start at $35 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. Tickets for Trinity Irish Dance Company are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's "Made in Chicago" Dance Series subscription.

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER | March 4-8, 2020

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, "one of the best known companies in the world" (The Associated Press) that "never fails to inspire and delight" (Chicago Tonight), returns to its Chicago home of more than 50 years as a Visiting Resident Company. Presenting premieres, new productions, timeless classics, and audience favorites, the "extraordinary Ailey dancers" (Chicago Tribune) are known for their incredible artistry and mastery of modern, ballet, hip-hop, and a variety of dance techniques. "If you haven't seen a performance by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in a while, you might forget just how accomplished the company's dancers are. You know they can do anything, but the visible evidence can leave you reeling" (The New Yorker).

Individual tickets start at $35 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. A 10% discount is available on tickets to two performances and a 15% discount is available on tickets to three or more performances. Tickets for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's International Dance Series subscription

YUNDI LI • SONATA | March 9, 2020 | Monday, March 9 | 8PM

Yundi, the prince of classical music, is well known for being the youngest pianist to win the International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition at the age of 18. Yundi has always been admired for his technical brilliance and dexterity. Yundi's debut in the United States took place in June 2003 at Carnegie Hall, as part of Steinway and Sons' 150th Anniversary Gala. Yundi's second recording of Liszt for Deutsche Grammophon, for whom he exclusively recorded until November 2008, was released in August 2003 and was named "Best CD of the Year" by The New York Times. This time, Yundi will be touring in ten cities across North America, bringing you the most unforgettable piano recital experience.

Individual tickets start at $39 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE - ADVENTURES AMONG ORANGUTANS | March 10, 2019

Husband-and-wife duo Tim Laman and Cheryl Knott have dedicated their lives to understanding and protecting orangutans, a threatened species that can only be observed a handful of places around the world. Together, biological anthropologist Knott and photojournalist Laman have combined innovative new techniques with traditional fieldwork to get a closer look at these incredible animals. In this presentation, the pair gives insight into the work that they've done with this intelligent, resourceful, and endangered species with whom we share 97% of our DNA, giving us knowledge not only about the animals' world, but also our own.

Individual tickets start at $42 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. Tickets for National Geographic Live - Adventures Among Orangutans are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's National Geographic Live Series subscription.

SHIN LIM | March 14, 2020

Shin Lim is the 2015 world FISM CHAMPION for close up-card magic and winner of America's Got Talent Season 13 and America's Got Talent: The Champions. A self-proclaimed "sleight-of-hand artist," Lim admits that he is actually not a magician, nor a wizard, and has no intention of lying to the audience.

He performs carefully self-choreographed routines rather than pretending to defy the laws of physics. Combining dexterity, precision, and grace, he has distilled a lifetime of training into a devious display of dancing digits. His mind-boggling finger moves are so masterful that the audience is left to wonder if what their eyes have seen is truly possible.

Individual tickets start at $55 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE | March 19-22, 2020

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) returns to Chicago as an Auditorium Theatre Visiting Resident Company! Experience the full breadth of ABT's acclaimed artists in this mixed repertory program, featuring both classical and contemporary ballet. The program opens with the breathtaking "Kingdom of the Shades" from the second act of Natalia Makarova's landmark production of Marius Petipa's La Bayadère, "one of the most famous and poetic expressions in all of classical ballet" (The Washington Post). The program continues with Antony Tudor's one-act ballet Jardin aux Lilas, considered "a masterwork of contemporary ballet" (The New York Times), and closes with Twyla Tharp's high-energy ballet/contemporary crossover piece Deuce Coupe, which "melds styles, but never loses its underlying groove" (The New York Times) and is set to music by The Beach Boys.

Individual tickets start at $50 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300. Tickets for American Ballet Theatre are also available as part of the Auditorium Theatre's International Dance Series subscription.

VARSITY VOCALS: ICCA GREAT LAKES SEMIFINAL | March 28, 2020

The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is the only global tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. We are dedicated to providing top-notch collegiate a cappella groups with valuable feedback from our highly qualified judges, as well as the opportunity to perform in world-class venues across the country. Our young vocalists also have the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international audience and develop relationships with each other, cultivating the art of a cappella singing and a lifelong love of music.

Featuring the top ten groups in the Great Lakes region, the Semifinal event's champion will move on to perform at the 2020 ICCA Finals in New York City in April.

Individual tickets start at $30 and are available online here or by phone at 312.341.2300.





