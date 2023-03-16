Joffrey Ballet Mounts Chicago Premiere Of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Joffrey Ballet closes its 67th season with the long-awaited Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's beautifully haunting interpretation of The Little Mermaid. A gripping tableau of shadows and colors, Neumeier's world-renowned production of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 tragic folktale follows the tormented mermaid heroine on a journey between the divergent worlds of land and sea-one utterly complex, the other magnificently serene.

With sets and costumes of the grandest scale, this heartbreaking tragedy, based on Andersen's original and complex themes, will mark the largest production ever mounted by The Joffrey Ballet. The Little Mermaid will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from April 19-April 30, 2023.

In The Little Mermaid, Milwaukee-born, Hamburg Ballet Director and Chief Choreographer John Neumeier blends dance, dramatic storytelling, and spectacle into a stunning interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's fable. The story follows a mermaid who saves a ship's captain--a Prince--from drowning after a terrible storm at sea. Awakening to a group of onlookers on shore, the Prince mistakes his savior for a human Princess for whom he falls instantly in love. Begging for help from the underwater Sea Witch, the mermaid receives a human body with two legs-but as she watches the Prince's love for the Princess grow, she suffers the pain of human disappointment and the heartbreak of unrequited love.

Neumeier created The Little Mermaid for the Royal Danish Ballet in 2005 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Andersen's birth. Received with critical acclaim, the cautionary tale has since toured with premier ballet companies around the globe. The Little Mermaid is Neumeier's tour de force, featuring his original choreography, sets, and costumes that come together to create a ballet that is as much theater as it is dance.

"John Neumeier's adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid is a poignant depiction of the complexity of unrequited love and unwavering resilience," says The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. "At its heart, the story proves the strength of the spirit, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. The production's choreography and stage design beautifully illustrate the contrasts between land and sea, and hope and despair. Neumeier's emotional journey reminds us that no matter how fervent, and although sometimes unreturned, love is a powerful force which transforms us into our best selves."

President and CEO Greg Cameron adds, "Marking the largest production ever mounted by the Joffrey, the long-anticipated Chicago premiere of The Little Mermaid closes out an extraordinary season of milestones, including the record-breaking remount of Anna Karenina, which became the highest-grossing non-Nutcracker production in the Joffrey's history. This season's closer is a stunning interpretation, bringing to life one of Hans Christian Andersen's most revered tales."

The Little Mermaid features an original score by Lera Auerbach that combines moody harmonies with the use of the theremin to convey the beautiful, otherworldly voice of the mermaid. Live music will be performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

The Joffrey Ballet presents John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid from Wednesday, April 19-Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive. The full schedule is as follows: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM; Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 PM; Friday, April 28 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM; and Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 PM.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.