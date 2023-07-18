Joffrey Academy Of Dance Launches National Call For ALAANA Artists For 14th Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, is seeking ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Fourteenth Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition. The goal of the award is to recognize talented and emerging ALAANA choreographers whose unique perspective will ignite creativity in the form of original works of dance. The deadline for application is July 31, 2023.

The winning choreographers will be awarded a $5,000 stipend and given a minimum of 30 rehearsal hours. Choreographers will also be provided with travel and accommodations for the duration of their residency. The choreographic work must be original and developed by the applicant. The finished piece must be at least 10 minutes long (maximum of 12 minutes) and include a cast of at least 10 dancers. They will set their piece on the members of the Joffrey Studio Company, the Joffrey Academy Ballet Trainees, and the Joffrey Academy Contemporary Ballet Trainees, with the opportunity to seek guidance from Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, and Abbott Academy Director Suzanne Lopez. The Joffrey Academy of Dance's Winning Works program will be presented in eight performances at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Joffrey's hosting partner, at MCA's Edlis Neeson Theater, 220 E. Chicago Avenue in March 2024.

NEW FOR 2024: The Joffrey Academy of Dance will be offering a new opportunity that showcases an emerging Chicago-based ALAANA choreographer. This piece will be presented alongside works by the rest of the visiting Winning Works choreographers and will be set on the students of the Joffrey Conservatory Program. Additional details can be found in the application.

The full online application form is available at joffrey.org/winningworks. Questions can be emailed to winningworks@joffrey.org.

To apply, interested choreographers must submit an online application form, including:



· Video clip containing 2 or more choreography excerpts (please include original sound/music), along with a brief written description. Each choreography excerpt should not exceed 5 minutes. Submitted excerpts must include a work containing at least 8 dancers in the piece. In-studio rehearsal footage is also encouraged. Excerpts may be combined into one video or submitted in separate video clips.

· A letter of intent describing your interest in the competition and the kind of work you will create in 500-1,000 words

· Headshot

· Curriculum Vitae



The Joffrey Studio Company, led by Oğulcan Borova, Head of Studio Company and Ballet Trainee Program, consists of dancers who show exceptional promise and a desire to join the Joffrey or another organization's main company. The individualized training and performance opportunities allow students to expand their technique and artistry while offering a unique insight into the life of a professional dancer, including performing on some of the most prestigious stages around the country.

The Joffrey Academy Ballet Trainee Program, led by Oğulcan Borova, Head of Studio Company and Ballet Trainee Program, is a full-time, one-to-two-year program for students preparing for a professional dance career. Through meticulous training, Ballet Trainees focus on artistic excellence, rehearsing, and performing classical and contemporary works from The Joffrey Ballet's extensive repertoire, as well as works by world-renowned choreographers.

About the Joffrey Contemporary Ballet Trainee Program

The Joffrey Academy Contemporary Ballet Trainee Program is a full-time, one-to-two-year program for students focusing on contemporary ballet. Now in its second year, the Contemporary Ballet Trainee Program is intended to cultivate a versatile set of skills for future professionals in the field of professional dance, specifically related to contemporary ballet training. Through comprehensive training and unique performance opportunities, students will focus on the foundations of artistic excellence in preparation for a professional career.

The Joffrey Conservatory Program, led by Karin Ellis-Wentz, Head of Conservatory and Pre-Professional Program, is a full-time training program that lays the foundation for a successful career in dance. This program is designed for students who are looking for a more rigorous daytime training program and helps students prepare for the Joffrey Academy Ballet Trainee Program and Joffrey Studio Company. The individual guidance provided in the program ensures that each dancer is working to their fullest potential and lays the foundation for a successful career in dance.

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2023-2024 Winning Works Production Sponsors: Wilson Garling Foundation and William Blair with Board Member Rita Spitz. William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance also acknowledges our Season Partner Athletico, official provider of physical therapy for The Joffrey Ballet.

For more information on the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org/academy.