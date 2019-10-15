Joffrey Academy Names New Director

Ashley Wheater, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, and Greg Cameron, President and CEO, are pleased to announce that Raymond Rodriguez, former Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program at the Joffrey, has been elevated to Academy Director of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, effective immediately. Rodriquez takes over after three years as Head of Studio Company and Trainees, succeeding former Academy Director Karine Provost.

"Raymond brings great artistic passion, thoughtful enthusiasm, and an eye towards the future with everything he does," said Wheater. "The Academy is growing every day. Raymond, who already has the great respect of our students, teachers and trainees, is the right person to lead us into a new decade of excellence."

"Under Karine's leadership, the Joffrey Academy outpaced its goals, launched the Joffrey Conservatory and Studio Company, and set record enrollment numbers," added Cameron. "Raymond was with her every step of the way for the last three years and is committed to carrying on the great work we have done with our students, families, and faculty, while also bringing his unique vision and talent to the job. His dedication to the Joffrey mission will ensure a seamless transition from one passionate and focused leader to the next."

As Director of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Rodriguez serves as the public face of the Academy through interactions with families and students, members of the Joffrey Board of Directors and Women's Board, funders, current and prospective partner organizations, teachers, principals and school administrators, and other special communities with an interest in the Academy. He oversees the Academy's 27 faculty and 14 accompanists, plus the programming and day-to-day operations of the Academy's classes in multiple programs, including Children's, Youth and Adult Divisions, Summer Camps and Summer Intensives, Pre-Professional and Trainee Programs. Approximately 600 students take classes at the Joffrey Academy in any given term.

Before joining the Joffrey Academy, Rodriguez was the Managing Director and Associate Artistic Director of Silicon Valley Ballet in San Jose, and he was a Principal Ballet Master and Principal Dancer at Ballet San Jose. Rodriguez was also the Co-Founding Artistic Director of Pointe of Departure, a 501(c)3 performing arts summer dance company. He recently received his Master of Fine Arts in Dance from Hollins University.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, is committed to providing students of all ages, levels and backgrounds who have a desire to dance with an exceptional education built on a foundation of classical ballet. With the talents cultivated at the Joffrey Academy, students can pursue careers as professional dancers at companies throughout the world, higher education opportunities in dance, or success in other fields. Through the Joffrey Academy's programs, students develop a diverse set of skills including artistry, creativity, discipline and confidence. The Joffrey Academy's high-quality, educational programming forms future audiences and support for the Joffrey and builds the organization's reputation worldwide. The Academy occupies approximately 12,000 square feet among four state-of-the-art studios within the Exelon Education Center, housed at 10 E. Randolph Street in Joffrey Tower. Each studio meets the highest technical standard of dance flooring and sound systems, and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the high-profile corner of State and Randolph Streets.

The Joffrey Ballet gratefully acknowledges the generous support of Winning Works Sponsors Pritzker Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, Epstein Family Foundation and William Blair with Joffrey Board Member Rita Spitz. William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management.

To learn more about the Joffrey Academy of Dance and its programs visit joffrey.org/joffreyacademy.





