Jackalope Announces Cast and Team For AMONG THE DEAD

Jackalope Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team of Among the Dead by Hansol Jung, directed by Jackalope Artistic Director, Kaiser Ahmed. Join us for this harrowing drama following a family broken apart by war as they reconnect through a surreal journey in a hotel room in Seoul, Korea. Performances will take place at Jackalope Theatre Company in Chicago's Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway, beginning October 29th, 2022. Single tickets and season subscriptions are currently available at jackalopetheatre.org or by calling 773-340-2543. The press opening is set for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 7:30pm.

The production of Among the Dead features Sam Boeck, Malia Hu, Colin Huerta, and Jin Park.

Please note: Jackalope Theatre currently requires proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. For updated information on Jackalope's COVID safety measures, visit jackalopetheatre.org/plan-your-visit

Ana is a Korean American who travels to Seoul in 1975 to retrieve her recently deceased father's ashes. Luke is a young American soldier fighting in the jungles of Myanmar in 1944. Number Four is the name of a Korean comfort woman camping out on a bridge in Seoul in 1950, waiting for the return of the young American soldier who fathered her daughter. Three separate time periods collide in a small hotel room in Korea, mediated by a shape-shifting Jesus. who first shows up as a bellboy. Among the Dead is a dramedy about a family broken apart by betrayed promises, and finding each other again through SPAM, journals, and Jesus. Mostly Jesus.

"We are thrilled to welcome audiences back for this powerful play by internationally acclaimed playwright Hansol Jung." says Jackalope Artistic Director, Kaiser Ahmed. "Among the Dead is a symphonic piece that takes us on a tragic and hilarious time-jumping journey across the world. We couldn't hope for a more profoundly theatrical story to share with our audiences in our intimate artistic home."

The production team for Among the Dead includes: Monét Felton (associate director), Paloma Locsin (scenic designer), Isaac Pineda (costume designer), Samuel Stephen (lighting designer), Quinn Chisenhall (master electrician), Michael Huey (sound designer), Sheryl Williams (intimacy/fight choreographer), Catherine Miller (casting director), Isabelle Cheng (dramaturg), Anna Brockway (stage manager), and Josh Derby (asst. stage manager).