JUST IMAGINE: THE JOHN LENNON EXPERIENCE is Coming to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Tim Piper presents Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 11, 2020.

Just Imagine is an extraordinary rock 'n' roll celebration of the life and music of John Lennon starring look-and-sing-alike artist Tim Piper. Just Imagine intertwines John Lennon's songs with the stories behind them to create a unique and electrifying multimedia concert experience.

"Just Imagine tells Lennon's story in what I hope is an accurate and compelling way," says Piper. "If you were there, it's a trip back in time. If you weren't, it's a musical history lesson."

Tim Piper distinguishing himself as the pre-eminent John Lennon with roles in the CBS production "The Linda McCartney Story," E! Channel's production of the "John Lennon Story," "Beatle Wives," and as the singing voice of John Lennon for the NBC TV Movie of the Week, "In His Life - The John Lennon Story."

The LA Weekly wrote, "GO! The fun of seeing and hearing Tim Piper's great John Lennon impersonation in an intimate setting with an outstanding band, under Greg Piper's musical direction, is just undeniable." Agreed the Los Angeles Times, "CRITIC'S CHOICE... Nothing matches 'Strawberry Fields Forever' live, dense and ecstatic, raining down around your ears." KABC Radio enthused, "Tim Piper IS John Lennon," and KLOS 95.5's Chris Carter raved that "[Just Imagine is] "Breakfast with the Beatles approved... if you like John Lennon, you will love this show."

Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper will be at Metropolis on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $55. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), Tsukasa Taiko in Concert (January 16), Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18), and 3 Redneck Tenors - Broadway Bound (January 24).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





