Invictus Theatre Company to Present Live Virtual Streamed Production of NIGHT MOTHER

Invictus Theatre Company today announced the cast and production team for its live virtual production of Marsha Norman's drama, 'NIGHT, MOTHER, winner of 1983's Pulitzer Prize for drama. 'NIGHT, MOTHER, a nominee that year for the Tony Award for Best Play, is a gripping two-person drama of a woman suffering from depression who tells her mother she plans to take her own life at the end of the evening. The production will be directed by Diane Sintich, an actor whose credits include CHICAGO MED, LAW AND ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, and Invictus's OTHELLO. 'NIGHT, MOTHER will be performed live and streamed online four times per week for a three-week run. Press Opening is Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7 pm. The production will play online through November 8, 2020. Tickets are $20 for all performances and 10% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Sista Afya, a non-profit organization that provides mental health and wellness services for black women in Chicago.

Playing Jessie, the daughter, will be Courtney Gardner. Gardner was seen most recently as Mrs. Johnson in Invictus's production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN this past spring. Keisha Yelton-Hunter will play the mother, Thelma. Yelton-Hunter was the primary understudy for the roles of Lena Younger (Mama) and Mrs. Johnson in Invictus's A RAISIN IN THE SUN and has appeared in the Showtime series THE CHI. Understudies are Carolyn Nelson (Thelma) and Jimiece J. Gilbert (Jessie).

All CDC measures will be in place, as both actors will stage the play in their respective homes. All rehearsals and performances will take place via Zoom. Two to three cameras will be utilized on each set to give the play a cinematic feel whilst working in the world of Zoom. This approach to "Quarantine Theatre" will prove to be a creative and novel approach to our current circumstances.

The production/design team includes Joseph Beal* (Set/Properties Designer), Satoe Schechner (Costume Designer), Kate McDuffie* (Stage Manager), Charles Askenaizer* (Production Manager, Artistic Director), Chad Lussier (Technical Director), Arlicia McClain (Assistant Director), and Ana Schedler (Graphic Designer). (* indicates Invictus Theatre Company member.)

Representatives from Sista Afya will be leading a talkback after one of the performances (date to be announced). Understudies Carolyn Nelson (Thelma) and Jimiece J. Gilbert (Jessie) will play an understudy performance on Wednesday, November 4 at 7 pm.

Invictus Theatre's production of 'NIGHT, MOTHER is sponsored by The Paul M. Angell Family Foundation and the Chicago Community Trust Art Works Fund.

Tickets will be available at www.invictustheatreco.com beginning September 13, 2020.

