Indian Valley Theatre Will 'Take An Intermission' Until 2021

Indian Valley Theatre has announced that it will be taking an intermission, and will not present any shows until 2021.

The Indian Valley Board of Directors, and President Kathie Hart, released a statement breaking the news.

Read the full statement below:

We are very sad to announce that at the annual meeting of Indian Valley Theatre, the board of directors and other members voted to cancel the current 2020 season of plays as well as the Melodramas scheduled and possibly the spring show in 2021 due to the Covid 19 virus. IVT has joined along with other community and professional theaters to postpone productions until its safe for our patrons and members.

IVT members have been following the State and County reports along with those across the nation. The uncertainty of how this virus may attack one individual in one way and differently in another is unsettling.

The shows we had chosen will be performed in our 2021 season when possible. We ask that everyone use proper CDC, State and County Health guidelines and precautions to ensure that this Pandemic may be slowed and stopped in a fewer rather than greater amount of months.

IVT will be taking intermission together until we can be center stage with our friends and patrons again. Stay tuned as we strive to develop new ways to keep you entertained through digital performances, workshops and social media events!

Thank you for all your past support of Indian Valley Theatre, during the last 37 years. We will be back!

-The Indian Valley Board of Directors/Kathie Hart President

