Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Indian Valley Theatre Launches Week of Free Virtual Workshops
Indian Valley Theatre is launching free virtual workshops of children!
"Everyone at the Opera House is disappointed that we can't be together for Workshop this summer, but you can still put on a performance!" the company says on their website.
Beginning June 22nd, kids can check back every day for a fun week of voice warm-ups, theater challenges, and favorite workshop classes like acting, dance, singing, and art! At the end of the week, participants will be able to put together their own performance from inside your living room.
The lineup is as follows:
Monday: Acting
Tuesday: Music
Wednesday: Dance
Thursday: Art
Friday: Makeup and Costumes
Learn more at https://ivtsummerworkshop.blogspot.com/2020/06/welcome-to-virtual-summer-workshop.html.