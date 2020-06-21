Indian Valley Theatre Launches Week of Free Virtual Workshops

Indian Valley Theatre is launching free virtual workshops of children!

"Everyone at the Opera House is disappointed that we can't be together for Workshop this summer, but you can still put on a performance!" the company says on their website.

Beginning June 22nd, kids can check back every day for a fun week of voice warm-ups, theater challenges, and favorite workshop classes like acting, dance, singing, and art! At the end of the week, participants will be able to put together their own performance from inside your living room.

The lineup is as follows:

Monday: Acting

Tuesday: Music

Wednesday: Dance

Thursday: Art

Friday: Makeup and Costumes

Learn more at https://ivtsummerworkshop.blogspot.com/2020/06/welcome-to-virtual-summer-workshop.html.

