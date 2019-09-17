IMPROVISED JANE AUSTEN Celebrates One Year At IO Theater

Improvised Jane Austen celebrates their 1-year anniversary of performing their Reader Recommended and PerformINK's critics choice improvised show at the renowned iO Improv Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 15th at 8PM. To mark the occasion the entire cast will be performing a story inspired by audience suggestion. The all-female cast conjures a tale on the spot in the style of the beloved 19th-century British novelist.



"...countless laughs...whimsical homage to the illustrious author." -- Chicago Reader

In each show, we follow a heroine and/or hero through the trials and tribulations of living in turn-of-the 19th century England. Along the way we shall also meet misunderstood suitors, meddling mothers, charming cads, suspicious soldiers, silly sisters, and a wide variety of characters found in the world of Regency England

"Improvised Jane Austen is one of the best improv teams in Chicago, a must-see", says Second City Alum Antoine McKay.

About Improvised Jane Austen: Since 2008, the ladies of Improvised Jane Austen have graced venues including The Annoyance Theatre, The Blackout Cabaret, Playground Theater, Chemically Imbalanced Comedy, Stage 773, Bughouse Theater, Lit Crawl Chicago 2018, The Piven Theater, The McKaw Theater, Chicago Improv Festival, the Chicago Women's Funny Festival, the Chicago Nerd Comedy Festival, and the Dallas Comedy Festival, as well as historical societies, schools and even bridal showers.

As an ensemble made up of women, they perform in the familiar world of their chosen literary genre, but they are also able to play a multitude of characters, men and women found in Jane Austen's world, that audiences may find both surprising and refreshing. Their best shows leave the audience laughing and thinking about the status that women (and men) hold in society-both then and now. IJA can comment slyly on modern issues in a form that celebrates the past, but actually is fighting for the future.

For more information visit: http://improvisedjaneausten.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You