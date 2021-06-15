IMOMSOHARD is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in October

#IMOMSOHARD Announces #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour, coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, June 25 @ 10am. Ticket prices are $59.75 and $49.75 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, June 23rd, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, June 24th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

The comedy duo of Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, creators and stars of the hit Facebook weekly series #IMomSoHard, have announced additional dates for their upcoming #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour, which has been selling out across the country. Being a mom can be tough, which is why the #IMOMSOHARD duo is excited to give even more moms an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night out with friends. For more information, please visit imomsohard.com https://www.imomsohard.com/ >.

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Hensley and Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. One of their most shared episodes - I Swimsuit Season So Hard which featured the moms trying on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear - garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world's top news outlets. The duo's #IMOMSOHARD book made The New York Times Best Seller list, and their stand up special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The moms have appeared on a number of national TV shows including The Today Show, Nightline and The Doctors, and were chosen for People Magazine's Best of 2017. They also introduced their hilarious #IMOMSOHARD: The Podcast in 2020 and release new episodes every Tuesday.

In the moms' first mega-year of touring, the duo visited 72 cities in 2017 with their live stand-up show Mom's Night Out - Summer Break Tour. Beginning in the summer of 2018, #IMOMSOHARD hit the road again with their Mom's Night Out: Round 2! Tour which played 53 cities. Due to popular demand, the moms have added 2021 and 2022 dates which will kick off in Maryland, and extend through June of 2022.

"If we learned anything from our first tour, it's that you should never take two families with toddlers in one RV across the US. We also learned that, or were reminded rather, that women ROCK! Our shows have an audience full of comradery and support. Depending on how far we are into the evening, they can also be full of wine. It's a raucous blast and a well-deserved night for moms who are craving that "recently released from prison"- type of evening." -- Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley.

Tour Dates

Saturday, September 23, 2021 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

Friday, September 24, 2021 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Grand Island, NE Heartland Events Center

Thursday, October 14, 2021 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts^

Friday, October 15, 2021 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall***

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall^

Thursday, October 21, 2021 Springfield, IL UIS Performing Arts Center*

Friday, October 22, 2021 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Friday, November 12, 2021 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre^

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom^

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater^

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa

Friday, January 21, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater**

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall^

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts^

Friday, January 28, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre^

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland^

Sunday, January 30, 2022 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre*

Friday, February 18, 2022 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Theatre

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre^

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre^

Friday, February 25, 2022 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre*

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre^

Sunday, February 27, 2022 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center^

Friday, March 4, 2022 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater^

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater^

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Friday, March 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Tampa, FL Carol Morsani Hall

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Chester Fritz Auditorium

Friday, April 1, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Event Centre

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Spokane, WA Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Friday, April 8, 2022 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Friday, April 22, 2022 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre^

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim^

Sunday, April 24, 2022 San Diego, CA Humphreys^

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre^

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Casino Resort