IACA Announces 2020 Artist Fellowship Award Recipients

The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) is honored to announce the 2020 Artist Fellowship Award (AFA) recipients. The IACA AFAs are $15,000 awards to Illinois artists in recognition of their outstanding work and commitment within the arts. This year 17 Illinois artists will receive Fellowships totaling $255,000. Finalist Awards of $1,500 were also awarded to 18 Illinois artists for a total of $27,000. The Finalist Award category recognizes and encourages additional applicants who demonstrate considerable talent.



The Artist Fellowship Program offered funding in 6 artistic disciplines. This year's Fellowship and Finalist Award recipients were selected from 356 Illinois based creative artists working in the disciplines of Ethnic and Folk Arts, Crafts, Interdisciplinary/Computer-Based Arts, and Visual Arts which includes Visual-Based Arts (Installation, Mixed Media, Painting, Graphic & Drawing), Photography, and Sculpture.



The Council is proud to be able to award Illinois artists with the unrestricted awards that will support their creative endeavors and artistic growth. The mission of the Illinois Arts Council Agency is "To build a strong, creative, and connected Illinois through the arts." The Agency recognizes that Illinois' artists are an essential component of the social fabric of the state and its arts community especially during these challenging times. The Artist Fellowship Awardees and Finalist range in age from their 30s through their 70s, hail from 11 different communities across the state including urban, suburban, and rural communities. They represent communities from as far north as Chicago, as far southwest as Murphysboro, as far southeast as Charleston and as well as the heart of Illinois, Bloomington/Normal.



Following are the Fiscal Year 2020 Artist Fellowship and Finalist Award recipients listed by discipline.





ETHNIC AND FOLK ARTS





Juan Dies

Chicago

$15,000



Tatsuyuki Aoki

Oak Park

$15,000



Vanitha Veeravalli

Naperville

$ 1,500



Pranita Nayar

Chicago

$ 1,500



Shoba Natarajan

Naperville

$ 1,500













CRAFTS







Janis Mar Wunderlich

Monmouth

$15,000



Melissa Leandro

Chicago

$15,000



Pattie Chalmers

Carbondale

$ 1,500



Sharon Bladholm

Chicago

$ 1,500













INTERDISCIPLINARY/COMPUTER-BASED ARTS









StevenCiampaglia

Oak Park

$15,000



Lional Freeman

Chicago

$15,000



Jay Alan Yim

Chicago

$ 1,500



Kristin Carlson

Bloomington

$ 1,500







VISUAL-BASED ARTS

(INSTALLATION, MIXED MEDIA, PAINTING, DRAWING, & Graphic)





Amanda Williams

Chicago

$15,000



William O'Brien

Chicago

$15,000



Assaf Evron

Chicago

$15,000



Conrad Bakker

Urbana

$15,000



Allison Lacher

Springfield

$15,000



Claire Ashley

Oak Park

$ 1,500



Aram Han Sifuentes

Chicago

$ 1,500



Huong Ngo

Chicago

$ 1,500



Marc Fischer

Chicago

$ 1,500











VISUAL-BASED ARTS (PHOTOGRAPHY)









Noritaka Minami

Chicago

$15,000



Alice Hargrave

Chicago

$15,000



Jason Reblando

Normal

$15,000



Gonzalo Reyes

Chicago

$ 1,500



Laura Letinsky

Chicago

$ 1,500



Patty Carroll

Chicago

$ 1,500











VISUAL-BASED ARTS (SCULPTURE)









Chris Bradley

Chicago

$15,000



Heather Mekkelson

Chicago

$15,000



Matthew Boonstra

Charleston

$15,000



Stephen Reber

Chicago

$ 1,500



John Medwedeff

Murphysboro

$ 1,500



Wen Liu

Chicago

$ 1,500



Rodrigo Lara Zendejas

Chicago

$ 1.500





The following jurors reviewed this year's applications in the disciplines of:



CRAFTS: Dave Blevins, Versailles, KY; Mollie Flanagan, Falls, RI; Cynthia Myron, Henrico, VA; Lilli Tichinin, Santa Fe, NM



ETHNIC AND FOLK ARTS: Susan Eleuterio, Highland, IN; John Fenn, Washington DC; Veronica O'Hern, Des Moines, IA



INTERDISCIPLINARY/COMPUTER-BASED ARTS ARTIST: Gabriel Barcia-Colombo, Brooklyn, NY; Karin Hodgin Jones, Champaign, IL; Sarah Lewison, Carbondale, IL; Judd Morrissey, Chicago, IL



VISUAL-BASED ARTS (PHOTOGRAPHY): Paul D'Amato, Chicago, IL; Rachel Fein-Smolinski, Champaign, IL; Beate Geissler, Chicago, IL; Simone Levine, Chicago, IL



VISUAL-BASED ARTS (SCULPTURE): Juan Angel Chavez, Chicago, IL; Danielle Bursk, Trenton, NJ; Linda Norbut Suits, Springfield, IL; Michael Rea, DeKalb, IL



VISUAL-BASED ARTS (INSTALLATION, MIXED MEDIA, PAINTING, GRAPHIC & DRAWING): Erin Buczynski, Mapleton, IL; Betsy Dollar, Springfield, IL; Karsten Lund, Chicago, IL; Daniel Schulman, Chicago, IL



The intent of the Artist Fellowship Program is to enrich and strengthen the state of Illinois by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois' creative environment. The Artist Fellowship Program recognizes exceptional artists who have created a substantial body of work throughout their career by providing awards to support continued artistic growth. The awards are non-matching Fellowships in unrestricted fixed amounts of $15,000.



To learn more about the Artist Fellowship Awards visit: http://www.arts.illinois.gov/AFA-Program

