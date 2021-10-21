Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Returns to the Stage This November to Present Fall Series: RE/TURN

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will present Fall Series: RE/TURN to herald its return to the stage at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph.

The program will feature new premieres as well as audience favorites that celebrate the very essence of contemporary dance. These will be the company's first performances under the leadership of Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, a former dancer with the company who was named to this position in March 2021.



Award-winning artist Jermaine Maurice Spivey makes his Hubbard Street and Chicago debut with a mesmerizing world premiere, alongside the radiant Jardí Tancat by world-renowned Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato, and the Hubbard Street premiere of Aszure Barton's poignant BUSK, called "wildly eccentric and stunningly original" by Hedy Weiss of WTTW Chicago.



"For our return to the Harris, I have thought deeply about what would excite the audience as we all get back to seeing live performances," said Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "The Fall Series: RE/TURN program is a great mix of new pieces, beloved favorites, and artists making their Hubbard Street debut! I am interested in broadening the spectrum of contemporary dance in our repertoire, while broadening our audience reach as well."



The Fall Series has performances Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov 20 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets for Fall Series: RE/TURN at the Harris Theater go on sale Oct. 22. They can be purchased at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312-334-7777, and range from $15 to $110. To demonstrate Hubbard Street's commitment to making the arts accessible to all, a number of $15 tickets are available for every performance this season, with over 1,000 Hubbard Street tickets set at this special $15 price this year.