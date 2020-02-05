Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Presents DECADANCE/CHICAGO

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will present its spring program, a revival of the critically acclaimed fan-favorite DECADANCE/CHICAGO, at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, March 12, 14 and 15, 2020. Choreographed by world-renowned Israeli choreographer and former Artistic Director of Batsheva Dance Company Ohad Naharin, the evening-length piece was curated specifically for Hubbard Street and called "spectacularly immersive" by the Chicago Tribune, and "a journey that you want to experience over and over" by the New York Times.

"Ohad Naharin's work has long been one of the most popular works in Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's repertoire," said artistic director Glenn Edgerton. "The timing felt right to bring this seminal work, which so expertly suits the talents or our dancers and remains fresh and surprising even after repeated viewings, back for our spring engagement."

DECADANCE/CHICAGO features excerpts from a number of Naharin's previous pieces and is the latest iteration of Naharin's series Deca Dance, which is recreated every 10 years, including elements from Minus 16 (1999), which made its US debut performed by Hubbard Street in 2000 and was described by the Chicago Tribune as "sensational." Additional pieces from Naharin's repertoire that will be referenced include KYR (1990), Mabul (1992), Anaphase (1993), Zachacha (1998), Naharin's Virus (2001), Three (2005), George and Zalman (2006), Max (2007), Seder (2007) and Sadeh21 (2011).

Tickets to DECADANCE/CHICAGO at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park range from $25 to $110, are on sale now and can be purchased at hubbardstreetdancechicago.com.





