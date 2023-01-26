Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Names Internationally-Celebrated Choreographer Aszure Barton As Resident Artist

The acclaimed choreographer embarks on three-year residency with the Chicago-based Contemporary Dance Company.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Names Internationally-Celebrated Choreographer Aszure Barton As Resident Artist

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell and Executive Director David McDermott announced today that award-winning, critically-acclaimed choreographer Aszure Barton will serve as the company's Resident Artist for the next three years, embarking upon a process-based period of collaboration, creation, and mutual growth.

Barton becomes the third choreographer in HSDC's history to establish a multi-year residency with the company, after Alejandro Cerrudo, Resident Choreographer from 2008-2018 and before that, Twyla Tharp in 1990. The company's "The Tharp Project'' went on to add six of Tharp's works to the repertoire through the 1990s.

The first chance to see Barton's work on the company following the announcement will be company and audience favorite BUSK, presented as part of both programs during the Season 45 Spring Series: Elements at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (220 E. Chicago Ave.), which will run March 23 through April 2. Tickets are now on sale at hubbardstreetdance.com or by calling the MCA Box Office at 312-397-4010.

"Aszure has choreographed on some of the most significant companies in dance. She could go anywhere she wants - so for her to say she wants to be here with us, well, it's a no-brainer!" said Fisher-Harrell. "I'm excited for Aszure to have this space, to feel like she can just dive in and create. And I'm excited for what this means for the organization and for Chicago audiences and beyond."

Canadian-American choreographer Aszure Barton began her career tap dancing at the age of three. While attending Canada's National Ballet School as a teenager, she sought out space and time to begin exploring her own work. These intimate processes with her classmates led to the inception of the Stephen Godfrey Choreographic Showcase at NBS, and Aszure has continued to create ever since. Her works, described by the New York Times as "offer[ing] an entire world, full of surprise and humor, emotion and pain, expressed through a dance vocabulary that takes ballet technique and dismantles it to near-invisibility," have been performed on countless international stages, including the Palais Garnier, Mariinsky Theater, The Kennedy Center, The Alicia Alonso Grand Theater, and Lincoln Center.

"Making dances has always been about bringing people together to facilitate deeper connections, and during the last few years of Covid I recognized that trust lives at the center of creation for me. I feel that is present at Hubbard, and the support is mutual," says Aszure Barton. "I'm continually looking for new insight with collaborators that inspire and challenge me, and I've really enjoyed working with the Hubbard artists in the past, so I'm honored that Linda-Denise is interested in collaborating. I advocate for a collaborative-process-centered space, so it's really cool to see those roots expand into this relationship with this community in Chicago! The coming-together is just so exciting."

Aszure Barton made her Hubbard Street debut 20 years ago in 2003 with her piece I, created on and performed by Hubbard Street 2, after winning Hubbard Street's National Choreographic Competition. It was that triumphant moment that encouraged Barton to pursue a career exclusively in dance full-time. She then returned in 2010 for the World Premiere of her work, Untouched. Her latest and most notable collaboration with the company was in 2021 with the performance of her globally-praised piece, BUSK, which was made accessible to audiences everywhere via free limited-time-only online stream in 2022.

Barton is the founder of Aszure Barton & Artists and aims to cultivate a space where conscious creativity meets regeneration. Her work courageously explores the sensitivity and range of humanity in audacious and irreverent ways while simultaneously respecting and dismantling classical and contemporary forms. It is these themes and practices that have propelled Aszure Barton into the field as a ground-breaking, award-winning choreographer and now, Resident Artist at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's mission is to bring artists, art, and audiences together to enrich, engage, educate and change lives through the experience of dance.

For 45 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance - bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to host. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers renowned education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education utilizes the choreographic process to teach essential problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration - expanding our reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class dance and instruction.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago grew out of the Lou Conte Dance Studio in 1977, and Conte served as Artistic Director for 23 years. Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell began her tenure at the company in March 2021. In January 2022, HSDC moved to their new home in Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com for more information.



Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5 Photo
Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5
Porchlight Music Theatre has announced, due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for three weeks of performances have been added to its presentation of the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.
Felicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban Reformers Photo
Felicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban Reformers
The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its Black History Month Edition of its cabaret series, THE GOSPEL TRUTH, with proceeds to benefit Urban Reformers.
Comedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March Photo
Comedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March
The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
What You Need to Know About CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
What You Need to Know About CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Opera’s legendary femme fatale returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago with Bizet’s Carmen — March 11 – April 7, 2023 — starring J’Nai Bridges, a leading interpreter of the famous title role and a singer with deep Chicago roots.

More Hot Stories For You


About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop SeriesAbout Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series
January 27, 2023

About Face Theatre continues its 28th season with Re/Generation Studio, a series of innovative, intergenerational workshops focused on new works and the future of queer theatre.
Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5
January 26, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced, due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for three weeks of performances have been added to its presentation of the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. See photos from the production!
Felicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban ReformersFelicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban Reformers
January 26, 2023

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its Black History Month Edition of its cabaret series, THE GOSPEL TRUTH, with proceeds to benefit Urban Reformers.
Comedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in MarchComedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March
January 26, 2023

The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Working in Concert Presents its Second Annual International Women's Day ConcertWorking in Concert Presents its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert
January 26, 2023

Working in Concert has announced its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert, “Will They Remember Life Was Beautiful - A Tribute to Women in the Arts.” The concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the  Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Oak Park. 
share