Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Member Abdiel Figueroa Reyes Honored With A 2022 Princess Grace Award

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) company member Abdiel Figueroa Reyes was selected by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA to receive a 2022 Princess Grace Award, a prestigious honor presented to emerging talents in the fields of theater, dance and film.



With this recognition, Figueroa Reyes joins an elite group of artists, including three current HSDC dancers, eight HSDC alumni, and numerous HSDC guest choreographers, repetiteurs, and Summer Intensive faculty members.



"We are so very proud of Abdi and all he has accomplished in his career thus far and cannot wait to see him continue to blossom as both a performer and beloved member of our community," said Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "We are grateful for the Princess Grace Foundation's repeated recognition of the talents of our dancers; Abdi joins a long list of stellar Hubbard Street dancers, dating back to 1995, whose tremendous artistry has been acknowledged by the organization."



When asked what winning this honor means to him, Figueroa Reyes said, "When considering my artistic trajectory and goals, this recognition of something so integral to my life helps secure my artistic identity. Being a Princess Grace Award recipient allows me to continue my communal approach toward my creative goals. The opportunity to belong to this community motivates me to reimagine the paths I can take as an artist. I hope to inspire many others to trust who they are and their creative process."

Abdiel Figueroa Reyes was born and raised in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, before moving to the United States at the age of 11. His professional dance training began at The Rock Center for Dance, where he was a studio company member. He graduated from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts as a Dance Major in 2016 and joined Hubbard Street's Professional Program under the direction of Alexandra Wells in 2017. In 2019 he joined Hubbard Street Dance Chicago as a main company member. DanceMagazine named him Top 25 to Watch and recognized him as 1 of 4 LatinX Dancers Breaking Boundaries in 2020. Figueroa is delighted to be a Princess Grace Award Winner 2022 and excited to continue in his fourth season with the company.



Past HSDC company members who have been honored by the Foundation include current company members Alysia L. Johnson (2021), David Schultz (2012) and Jacqueline Burnett (2011) as well as former company members Craig D. Black Jr (2010), Rena Butler (2019), Jeffery Duffy (2016), Penny Saunders (2016), Emilie Leriche (2015), Robyn Mineko Williams (2013), Victor Quijada (2010) and Mario Alberto Zambrano (1995).



The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to upholding the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, (née Grace Kelly) and elevating extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance and film through career-advancing grants. The Foundation is a non-profit, publicly-supported charity, headquartered in New York City.