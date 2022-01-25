Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces 2021/22 44th Season Spring Programming

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has announced its 2021/22 44th season Spring Series: RE/CONNECT. The dance company will premiere two programs that will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago Ave) March 2-13.



The Spring Series features two mixed-repertory programs. Program A brings together works by some of the most prolific established and emerging choreographers in contemporary dance: B/olero by Ohad Naharin, Little Rhapsodies by Chicago native Lar Lubovitch, and two world premieres by the effervescent Darrell Grand Moultrie and Amy Hall Garner. The following week, Program B offers another opportunity to see the new work by Darrell Grand Moultrie plus Nacho Duato's Jardí Tancat (called "hauntingly beautiful" in the fall by WTTW) and Jermaine Maurice Spivey's The Seen, commissioned by Hubbard Street in the fall and hailed by WTTW as "provocative [and] intriguing!"



Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, Artistic Director of HSDC, had this to say about the Spring installment of their multi-venue season: "If the Fall Series was about our return to live performance, the Spring Series is our chance to deepen the relationship to our audiences and reconnect. The intimate Edlis Neeson Theater is the perfect venue for this exciting array of world premieres, new choreographers, and returning artists."



When asked about repeated pieces throughout the season, Fisher-Harrell said, "I like to let things catch fire. The first time we perform a piece, it creates a little spark of buzz that carries over to the next time it is performed, whether that be in a different venue or the same one. If you missed Jardí Tancat or The Seen at the Harris last fall, you have another shot at seeing these remarkable pieces during Program B. And if you saw them already, you have a chance to see different casts in a completely different setting. [Founding Artistic Director] Lou Conte used to have Programs A, B, C, D - we want to offer something for everyone! The 2-week run in the Edlis Neeson Theater at the MCA allows us to feature new artistic voices in addition to tried and true favorites, so you can attend Program A and then a week later, join us for Program B to get the full Hubbard Street experience."



The Spring Series has performances Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 13. Tickets for Spring Series: RE/CONNECT at the MCA are now on sale via the Harris Theater Box Office. They can be purchased at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312-334-7777, and range from $15 to $110. The Harris Theater Box Office is open from 12pm-5pm CST, Monday-Friday. Please visit mcachicago.org/visit/safety for the MCA's up-to-date COVID-19 safety protocols. Spring Series: RE/CONNECT is not part of the MCA Stage performance program.



To demonstrate Hubbard Street's commitment to making the arts accessible to all, a limited number of $15 tickets are available for every performance this season, with over 1,000 Hubbard Street tickets set at this special $15 price this year.



Hubbard Street is grateful to Liza Yntema for her support of female leadership in dance. Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency are Season 44: RE/CHARGE Season Partners. Amy Hall Garner's world premiere commission is supported in part by Camille Rudge.



The Spring Series: RE/CONNECT performance schedule is as follows:



PROGRAM A: DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE (World Premiere), OHAD NAHARIN (B/olero), LAR LUBOVITCH (Little Rhapsodies), AMY HALL GARNER (World Premiere)



Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 pm



Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 pm



Friday, March 4 at 8:00 pm



Saturday, March 5 at 8:00 pm



Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 pm



PROGRAM B: NACHO DUATO (Jardí Tancat), JERMAINE MAURICE SPIVEY (The Seen), DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE (World Premiere)



Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 pm



Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 pm



Friday, March 11 at 8:00 pm



Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 pm



Sunday, March 13 at 3:00 pm



Following RE/CONNECT, Hubbard Street's 44th season continues May 12-15, 2022 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance with Summer Series: RE/UNION. This homecoming event will feature the highly anticipated return of Ohad Naharin's Decadance/Chicago as Program A, with Program B offering a Chicago premiere by Spenser Theberge, an encore presentation of Aszure Barton's thrilling BUSK, and Amy Hall Garner's world premiere commission from the spring. Tickets for RE/UNION will go on sale in spring of 2022.

Photo credit: Michelle Reid