Hot Clown Company Announces New Residency & Show Premiering In April

Following the completely sold-out and extended run of their smash hit Hot Clown Sex: The Second Coming, the Hot Clown Company has announced a new artistic residency with longtime host venue, the Newport Theater. The partnership will kick off in 2022 at the venue's blackbox cabaret with the opening of Hot Clown Sex: Looking for a Third on April 29 and 30; May 27 and 28; and June 24 and 25 at 9:30 P.M.

Hot Clown Sex: Looking for a Third is a cabaret-style variety show created by the Hot Clown Company ensemble. Through the joyous and guileless lens of clown, the Hot Clown Company aims to disarm and celebrate the many awkward, messy, and hilarious expressions of sex and love. This production is the third installment in a series of original cabarets. Hot Clown Sex: Looking for a Third blends personal experiences with the diverse skills of the performers to create an experience that is unlike any other in the city.

"Truly a transformative experience, the energy in the theater was just magical! A Chicago must-see."

- Jessie Siegal, Patron

Founded in 2019, Hot Clown Company has created five different shows, three of which were full-length cabaret productions that played to sold-out runs. Their last show, Hot Clown Sex: The Second Coming won Runner-Up for Best Theater Production of 2021 for the Chicago Reader's "Best Of!" Competition. Hot Clown Company aims to foster a community of physical comedy performers and enthusiasts by teaching the art of clown, hosting clown open mics and cabarets, presenting virtual seminars on clown history, creating shows, and providing events for people to gather and enjoy the art of clown.

Thomas Wynne (École Jacques Lecoq) emcees the cabaret as his drag clown persona, Thirsty the Clown, and is joined onstage by Evan Richter (The Conspirators, The Interns, iO Theater), Meaghan Morris (The Conspirators, The Interns), Peyton Storz (The Annoyance), Tyler Garamella (The Annoyance, Lincoln Lodge), Sadie Walton (The Annoyance), Journey Maranto (The Annoyance), and Sam Hammer (The Annoyance). Stage management, lights and sound are by Sara Beaman (Theater Unspeakable).

Tickets are $15 and can be bought online or at the door. Online tickets can be bought here. Availability of tickets at the door will depend on online sales.

The Newport Theater is located on the corner of Clark and Newport in the Heart of Wrigleyville,

a few steps off the 22 bus or a ten-minute walk from the Addison Red Line. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required at the door.

For more information, visit Hotclown.com or check out our social media at @HotClownCompany.

Single tickets:

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at hotclownsex3.eventbrite.com.

Where:

The Newport Theater, 956 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657.

When:

April 29 and 30; May 27 and 28; June 24 and 25 at 9:30 PM