Holiday Extravaganza 'For Kids From 1 to 92' Brings Favorite Christmas Music to Life at Raue Center

The performance is on December 23 at 1 pm.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Holiday Extravaganza 'For Kids From 1 to 92' Brings Favorite Christmas Music to Life at Raue Center

Raue Center presents a special matinee performance of “For Kids from 1 to 92”, a truly a holiday extravaganza, with everything from beautifully lush, traditional fare to great pop-rock songs and joyful family favorites on December 23 @ 1 pm.

The show features Steve March-Torme’, Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari, and the amazing band STEEM! “ It’s music that’s not in your face, it’s in your soul,” says singer and bassist Michael Bailey.   “For the holidays, our show will stay in your heart.” This concert is a feast of musical styles, all woven together by the spirit of the season. You will hear “The Christmas Song" aka ‘Chestnuts Roasting” written by my dad Mel Torme’ on a hot July day in Los Angeles,  (1 million sold & streamed) several great modern pop hits & our new holiday classic, “I Remember Christmastime.” 

Steve March-Tormé is the son of the great American singer and composer Mel Tormé, nicknamed the “Velvet Fog” for his smooth vocal quality.  Tormé wrote more than 300 songs, but his most familiar, “The Christmas Song”—co-written with Robert Wells and better known by its opening line, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire”—was made famous by Nat King Cole in 1946 and subsequently recorded in more than 1,700 versions.

Don’t miss that song and many more played by this impressive 13-piece band This show will warm your heart but it’s also plenty exciting enough to make it beat a little faster, just the sort of feeling that this time of year is all about…  DON’T MISS “For Kids from 1 to 92!”

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members)  and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 


