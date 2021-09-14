Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship Announces Summer Scholarship Recipients

Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship has announced the Summer 2021 scholarship recipients. Board President Ann Hoenig and members of the board are proud to announce over $15,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving theatre artists from across the nation.

The 2021 Summer Scholarship recipients include: Christy Baumeister (University of Alabama), Karl Green (Yale), Bridget Frances Harris (DePaul), Sarah Havens (University of Illinois), Chantae Miller (Juilliard), Justin Muse (University of Michigan), Essence Stiggers (Carnegie Mellon), and Abby Wesley (DePaul).

This class of scholarship recipients include arts administrators, actors, and designers. Many scholars chose to use the funds for self-tape equipment such as ring lights, backdrops, and tripods. Scenic Designer Justin Muse from the University of Michigan, plans to use the funding to buy and renew licenses for CAD software, so that he can "continue to expand on his design concepts and produce quality work." Carnegie Mellon actor, Essence Stiggers will use the scholarship to attain the resources needed to be a professional actor, artist, and theatre maker. She says, "as a young black woman, theatre for social change and theatre that strives to change the world for the better is one of the main reasons I do what I do."

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre industry, HTAS has remained deeply dedicated to supporting artists at different stages of their career in Theatre Arts. HTAS strives to recognize that even the most talented young artists might never get the recognition they deserve because of lack of financial resources. HTAS will offer scholarships in the to artists during this uncertain time as a continued commitment to support the power of theatre.